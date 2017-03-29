The wild and wonderful await at the Pittsburgh Fringe Festival

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Admission: $8 or $15 for single events; $40 for Saturday or Sunday passes only; $25 for Friday only; $95 for full weekend pass

If you've ever heard the term “fringe festival” you probably suspect it has something to do with theater.

If you know two things about it, you might know that the fringe tends to feature stuff that's a little too weird, cutting-edge, risky or simply new and unproven for the established theatrical circuit.

If the term means nothing to you, well, that's OK too. You're also the target audience.

“We don't want to tell our audiences what to think all the time,” says Xela Batchelder, executive director of the Pittsburgh Fringe Festival, March 31 to April 2. “They have brains; they can figure out what's good and what isn't.”

Often, you've got just a title and one-paragraph description in a program to go by. Luckily, the names of Fringe Festival shows tend to be fairly descriptive. This year, they include “Elizabeth Wants a Sword Fight” by Brawling Bard Theater, and “One Man Apocalypse Now.” There's also “Bad Idea Variety Show: My Lack of a Social Life,” because “very few become entertainers for a good reason.”

“The Dorothy Matrix 8-bit Orchestra,” involves playing Mozart and Prokofiev on eight vintage Nintendo Gameboys. “The Seven Suitcases of a Snake Oil Salesman” features tall tales, juggling and magic from a guy with 18 aliases.

That serendipitous sense of discovery is part of the appeal.

“People who can't get past the gatekeepers have room to thrive,” says Batchelder. “After doing well on the fringe, the gatekeepers might say, ‘Oh, the audiences love them, we should put them on other events.' ”

If there's a third thing people know about fringe festivals, it's that nontraditional venues are a perfect fit. Again this year, they're all on the North Side, in easy walking distance of each other.

“Like '60s art happenings, '70s punk rock, '90s DIY (do-it-yourself) shows,” says Batchelder. “Not typical theater spaces. Low-tech.”

One is the basement of the Allegheny Inn, a new bed and breakfast in a very old building. Another is Alphabet City, the new bookstore/venue/headquarters for City of Asylum. Another is St. Mary's Lyceum, which virtually nobody knows about. It's a huge space that looks tiny from the outside.

Binge-fringing—seeing as many shows as possible in quick succession — is not only acceptable, it's sort of the point.

The big one is the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, which turns Scotland's capital city into a giant maze of venues every year, ranging from 600-year-old churches, to shadowy subterranean caves, to busy street corners. Whether you do avant-garde theater, a cabaret act or standup comedy — it's the place to get seen by lots of people at once.

Batchelder ran a venue at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival for 13 years, and has been going to it for 20 years. She knows fringe festivals, and has high hopes for Pittsburgh's Fringe, now in its fourth year.

“It definitely grew,” from last year, she says. “We have 37 shows this year, up from 20 last year. We added visual art, with a show at Artists Image Resource.”

The Pittsburgh Fringe is all-volunteer, which is pretty standard.

“It's un-juried,” Batchelder says. “Which is why we can't get funding. A lot of funding in Pittsburgh requires juries.

“The Edinburgh model is accepting of everyone. The audience is a curator. You can't see all the shows. You create and curate your own experience to fit you.”

Many performers this year are Pittsburgh-based, but others are from out of town. More than a few have had success on the growing fringe circuit. Most cities with a theater scene now have a fringe festival. Batchelder has seen a lot of them. Scranton and Orlando are two that are surprisingly good.

“We're talking to the Children's Museum about doing a Kids Fringe,” she says. “There's one at Orlando, which is amazing.”

One of the performers this year is Cody Clark, a magician and autism activist, from Louisville.

“The Fringe Festival is unjuried — I feel magic is an art, but not every arts organization feels that way,” he says. “They're always very open-minded about the artistic potential of magic.

“They're also open to different topics. There will be a lot of productions about women's issues, black issues — my autism issues fit right in.”

His show is basically his life's story — from buying Velveeta mac and cheese with his mom, to struggling at tee-ball as a child — with magic. He was called up onstage during a magic show as a kid, which changed his life. He immediately checked out all the library books on magic he could find, and joined the Louisville Magic Club.

“I wasn't good at sports, so to feel like I was good at something was really empowering.”

Though he typically reaches out to local autism groups whenever he has a show, the Fringe audience is always a good one.

“I am advocating for myself, but that doesn't mean I only want people with autism to come,” Clark says. “It's a fun magic show too.”

Even when a single Fringe show flops, there are usually enough good ones to balance it out. And sometimes, a flop is as fascinating as a hit.

“Sometimes a bad show gets in. Sometimes that's really fun,” Batchelder says. “I know in Orlando's Fringe Festival, there was a really terrible show that was selling out because it was terrible.”

Michael Machosky is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.