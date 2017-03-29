Entertainment planner: March 30-April 12
Updated 2 hours ago
MARCH 30
Daya, Stage AE, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com
MARCH 31
Toby Mac, Petersen Events Center, Oakland. 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com
Bob Mintzer Big Band & New York Voices, Manchester Craftsmen's Guild, Pittsburgh. mcgjazz.com
Stevie Nicks, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com
Pittsburgh Symphony's “Pictures at an Exhibition,” March 31-April 2, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org
“Medea,” March 31-April 8, Seton Hill University Performing Arts Center, Greensburg. setonhill.edu/tickets
Taste of the Neighborhood, Latrobe Art Center. 724-537-7011 or latrobeartcenter.org
History Dinner Theater: “Clara Barton, Red Cross Angel,” Foster and Muriel McCarl Coverlet Gallery, St. Vincent College, Unity. mccarlgallery.org
House of Soul, Palace Theater, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Rocktopia, Palace Theater, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
APRIL 1
Western Pennsylvania Kennel Association Dog Show, April 1-2, Monroeville Convention Center.
Bryan Ferry, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or heinzhall.org
Country Sounds for Soldiers, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. 412-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org
APRIL 2
Paul Shaffer & the World's Most Dangerous Band, Palace Theater, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
APRIL 3
Lea Salonga, part of the Trust Arts Cabaret Series, Cabaret at Theater Square, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
APRIL 4
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, April 4-6, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
“The King and I,” part of PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh, April 4-9, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-4800 or trustarts.org
APRIL 5
Bon Jovi, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com
APRIL 6
Tekko convention, April 6-9, David L. Lawrence Convention Center, PIttsburgh. teamtekko.us
Billy Currington, Stage AE, Pittsburgh's North Shore. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com
Comedian Tom Segura, Carnegie Library Music Hall, Munhall. librarymusichall.com
APRIL 7
Steel City Con, April 7-9, Monroeville Convention Center. steelcitycon.com
Lisa Lampanelli, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Quantum Theatre's “Collaborators,” April 7-30, 6500 Hamilton Ave., East Liberty. 412-362-1713 or quantumtheatre.org
Gustavo Dudamel conducts the Pittsburgh Symphony, April 7and 9, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org
Highlands Gives Back charity event, Highlands High School, Natrona Heights. highlandsgivesback.weebly.com
Dick's Sporting Goods Weekend, April 7-9, Children's Museum of Pittsburgh, North Side. 412-322-5058 or pittsburghkids.org
APRIL 8
Lewis Black, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or heinzhall.org
Mezzo-soprano Chrystal E. Williams, St. Vincent College, Unity. concertseries.stvincent.edu
Banff Film Festival, April 8-9, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Trace Adkins, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
The Decemberist, Stage AE, PIttsburgh North Shore. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com
Bob James & Howard Paul, Manchester Craftsmen's Guild, Pittsburgh North Side. 412-322-0800 or mcgjazz.org
Bouquet Park Pool Funny Fundraiser, Springdale VFD. 412-352-5820 or bouquetpark.com
National Aviary Eggstravaganza, April 8-9 and 15-16, Pittsburgh's North Side. 412-323-7235 or aviary.org
City Theatre's “Wild and Happy,” April 8-May 7, Pittsburgh's South Side. 412-431-2489 or citytheatrecompany.org
APRIL 9
Anthrax, Stage AE, Pittsburgh's North Shore. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com
PIX: The Pittsburgh Indy Comic Expo, August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh. pixcomics.blogspot.com
APRIL 11
Guitarist Paolo Schianchi, Seton Hill University Performing Arts Center, Greensburg. 724-552-2929
Stomp, April 11-15, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
“Fun Home,” part of PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh, April 11-16, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-456-4800 or trustarts.org