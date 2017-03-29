Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
More A and E

Entertainment planner: March 30-April 12

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, March 29, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Updated 2 hours ago

MARCH 30

Daya, Stage AE, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com

MARCH 31

Toby Mac, Petersen Events Center, Oakland. 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com

Bob Mintzer Big Band & New York Voices, Manchester Craftsmen's Guild, Pittsburgh. mcgjazz.com

Stevie Nicks, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com

Pittsburgh Symphony's “Pictures at an Exhibition,” March 31-April 2, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

“Medea,” March 31-April 8, Seton Hill University Performing Arts Center, Greensburg. setonhill.edu/tickets

Taste of the Neighborhood, Latrobe Art Center. 724-537-7011 or latrobeartcenter.org

History Dinner Theater: “Clara Barton, Red Cross Angel,” Foster and Muriel McCarl Coverlet Gallery, St. Vincent College, Unity. mccarlgallery.org

House of Soul, Palace Theater, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Rocktopia, Palace Theater, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

APRIL 1

Western Pennsylvania Kennel Association Dog Show, April 1-2, Monroeville Convention Center.

Bryan Ferry, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or heinzhall.org

Country Sounds for Soldiers, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. 412-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org

APRIL 2

Paul Shaffer & the World's Most Dangerous Band, Palace Theater, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

APRIL 3

Lea Salonga, part of the Trust Arts Cabaret Series, Cabaret at Theater Square, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

APRIL 4

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, April 4-6, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

“The King and I,” part of PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh, April 4-9, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-4800 or trustarts.org

APRIL 5

Bon Jovi, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com

APRIL 6

Tekko convention, April 6-9, David L. Lawrence Convention Center, PIttsburgh. teamtekko.us

Billy Currington, Stage AE, Pittsburgh's North Shore. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com

Comedian Tom Segura, Carnegie Library Music Hall, Munhall. librarymusichall.com

APRIL 7

Steel City Con, April 7-9, Monroeville Convention Center. steelcitycon.com

Lisa Lampanelli, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Quantum Theatre's “Collaborators,” April 7-30, 6500 Hamilton Ave., East Liberty. 412-362-1713 or quantumtheatre.org

Gustavo Dudamel conducts the Pittsburgh Symphony, April 7and 9, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

Highlands Gives Back charity event, Highlands High School, Natrona Heights. highlandsgivesback.weebly.com

Dick's Sporting Goods Weekend, April 7-9, Children's Museum of Pittsburgh, North Side. 412-322-5058 or pittsburghkids.org

APRIL 8

Lewis Black, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or heinzhall.org

Mezzo-soprano Chrystal E. Williams, St. Vincent College, Unity. concertseries.stvincent.edu

Banff Film Festival, April 8-9, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Trace Adkins, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

The Decemberist, Stage AE, PIttsburgh North Shore. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com

Bob James & Howard Paul, Manchester Craftsmen's Guild, Pittsburgh North Side. 412-322-0800 or mcgjazz.org

Bouquet Park Pool Funny Fundraiser, Springdale VFD. 412-352-5820 or bouquetpark.com

National Aviary Eggstravaganza, April 8-9 and 15-16, Pittsburgh's North Side. 412-323-7235 or aviary.org

City Theatre's “Wild and Happy,” April 8-May 7, Pittsburgh's South Side. 412-431-2489 or citytheatrecompany.org

APRIL 9

Anthrax, Stage AE, Pittsburgh's North Shore. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com

PIX: The Pittsburgh Indy Comic Expo, August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh. pixcomics.blogspot.com

APRIL 11

Guitarist Paolo Schianchi, Seton Hill University Performing Arts Center, Greensburg. 724-552-2929

Stomp, April 11-15, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

“Fun Home,” part of PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh, April 11-16, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-456-4800 or trustarts.org

