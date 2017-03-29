Burning Bridge Festival is back in the 'Burgh for an encore

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Where: Pittsburgh's Arcade Comedy Theater, Pittsburgh's South Side Club Cafe, Hambones and the Unplanned Comedy Warehouse in Lawrenceville, Mr. Smalls in Millvale, and Comtra Theatre in the North Hills

Not done literally much since the frontier days, “burning a bridge” now generally means to say something so over-the-top — and you don't care that you leave yourself no escape.

Which, when done properly, can be pretty funny.

Pittsburgh's first Burning Bridges Festival must have done things properly and been pretty funny — as there is a second one.

Local comic John Dick Winters and some key comedy associates launched Burning Bridges last year.

This weekend's sequel will showcase top local performers, including Day Brace, Derek Minton, Iain Oldman and Phil Forrence. The festival headliners are two comics who have had Comedy Central specials: satirist/impressionist James Adomian and witty Aparna Nancherla.

Adomian has appearances in a few films (“Hits,” “Love After Love”) to go with appearances on Comedy Central. He made the final 10 of “Last Comic Standing.” His website — jamesadomian.com — features some hilarious “Drunk Orson Welles Commercial Outtakes.”

Nancherla was a writer and performer for “Late Night with Seth Meyers” and has appeared on “Inside Amy Schumer.”

She has made many “Comics to Watch” lists in the past few years. She's been known to share quirky tidbits, such as that her boyfriend is a plant. “I've almost killed him several times and he says nothing, he just takes it like a man.” She talks about being a single person in the city, walking behind couples, “and you're just caught in the credits of their romance.”

Winters, a comic/storyteller who specializes in brutally honest tales that leave flaming footprints, was asked about the Liberty Bridge almost burning down the same year he launched this festival. When people mention this with a raised eyebrow, he claims innocence and coincidence.

“I appreciate that people think I'm so ambitious and that good of a marketer that I would commit a felony and set a major bridge a blaze,” he says. “Warms my heart, honestly.”

You can get an idea of the “casual” nature of the producers by his answer to a question on last year's attendance.

“Total? I couldn't tell you,” he says. “There were 14 shows, so who ... knows?

“I will say attendance was the one aspect of the fest I was disappointed with. This year, I've made some adjustments and I think turnout will be much better.”

Great feedback is what pushed him to do a Burning Bridges encore.

“Comics loved it and the people who came out really enjoyed it,” Winters says. “The one constant complaint was location. Most of the (2016) fest took place in the Allentown neighborhood. This year it's all over the city.”

Indeed, you'll have to hustle to hit all of the Burning Bridges venues: Pittsburgh's Arcade Comedy Theater, Pittsburgh's South Side Club Cafe, Hambones and the new Unplanned Comedy Warehouse in Lawrenceville, Mr. Smalls in Millvale and Comtra Theatre in the North Hills.

The Hambones comedy shows will have free admission. Other ticket prices for Burning Bridges range from $10 to $20. (Both Arcade Comedy Theater and Unplanned Comedy Warehouse are BYOB and 18+ venues that are “college friendly”).

If this festival catches fire — so to speak — one wonders what Burning Bridges 2020 will be like, a few years down the road?

“Let's just wait and see if I live through 2017's BBF,” says Winters. “And my sleep apnea.”

Tom Scanlon is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.