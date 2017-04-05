If you don't like what Lewis Black has to say, stay away

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For a performer who makes a living touring the country, alienating 63 million people might seem like career suicide.

Yet Lewis Black has two words of advice for any President Trump supporters who may be thinking of seeing his show: “Stay away.”

Bombastic social satire is nothing new for Black, who has been skewering politicians since Richard Nixon was in the White House.

Black also has had a dual career as a playwright and producer, authoring dozens of plays and mentoring many more. His career was boosted by his appearances on the Jon Stewart-era “Daily Show,” where he became the ranter-in-residence.

Jump-cut to 2016. After specials, awards (including two Grammys), albums, dozens of talk show appearances and three best-selling books, Black digs into the Trump nomination. Hard.

“You don't vote for Donald Trump for one simple reason: He bankrupted a casino. It's almost impossible to bankrupt a casino!” he told an audience, as the presidential election loomed.

After the election, Black stomped down on the Trump-bashing pedal.

The gravelly voiced comic starts off his sets mildly befuddled, then quickly works himself up into a fury.

“I did a lot of hallucinogens when I was younger to prepare me for any scenario,” he told a recent audience, “but I didn't see this coming. Who could write this (expletive)?”

From his tour bus, Black reiterated that point of view, when asked what the funniest thing is about Trump.

“The funniest thing is he's the president,” Black shoots back. “That's the funniest thing that's ever occurred in my lifetime. I don't know how to make that more funny.

“We're living, as far as I'm concerned, in fictional times. … When you read the paper every day, you read things that if you were reading it in book, you would laugh; it would be funny. All you have to do is say what occurred in public, and (audiences) get the joke.”

Even so, Black insists that doesn't make his job easy. “My interest is trying to find the context in the madness,” he said. “I have to find a context for the insanity so I can feel as a comedian I'm doing my job.”

One wonders what one of the tens of millions who sent Trump to the White House might find of value in a Lewis Black show.

“You really think he's the second coming and everybody has been way too hard on him? Then don't come,” Black says. “Last night, somebody in the audience said, ‘How come you're not doing any Obama jokes?'

“Then I have to explain it to the person. I said, ‘You're forcing me to explain Obama's not the president anymore. If you came to my show when he was president, you'd hear my Obama jokes.'

“The difference is there weren't that many Obama jokes because he's not funny. I look for the funny.”

Black is asked if he thinks the first months of the Trump administration are as bad as he had feared during the campaigns, or better.

“As bad. Maybe worse,” he answers. “Worse from standpoint of not only is he not an adult, there don't seem to be a lot of adults around him.”

Such brash, polarizing comments won't make him a mainstream star, though, at 68, Black is fine attacking from the fringes. He has dabbled in big-budget movies, acting in Robin Williams' “Man of the Year” (2006) and more recently being the voice of Anger in “Inside Out.”

Black says he is eager about launching a Sirius radio show with fellow comic Kathleen Madigan in late spring or early summer. He's getting some practice for that by doing a question-and-answer live stream after each show on this tour. (Details at lewisblack.com.)

With all these projects, plus his playwriting career, why does he spend months of every year on the road, playing to live audiences around the country?

“I like this,” he says. “It's fun. I learn from it, talking to people. I enjoy it. I get to see the country.”

Plus, he loves the instant gratification of reading headlines and mocking the president.

There is one way to get Lewis Black to shut up about Trump.

If someone with a Russian accent called Black and offered him $20 million per year to never mention Trump in his shows — would he do it?

“Oh, yeah,” Black answers, with a throaty laugh. “My family is Russian. I'm third generation. I would consider it reparations.”

Tom Scanlon is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.