Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More A and E

If you don't like what Lewis Black has to say, stay away

Tom Scanlon | Wednesday, April 5, 2017, 3:15 p.m.
Clay McBride
Lewis Black
Clay McBride
Lewis Black

Updated 2 hours ago

For a performer who makes a living touring the country, alienating 63 million people might seem like career suicide.

Yet Lewis Black has two words of advice for any President Trump supporters who may be thinking of seeing his show: “Stay away.”

Bombastic social satire is nothing new for Black, who has been skewering politicians since Richard Nixon was in the White House.

Black also has had a dual career as a playwright and producer, authoring dozens of plays and mentoring many more. His career was boosted by his appearances on the Jon Stewart-era “Daily Show,” where he became the ranter-in-residence.

Jump-cut to 2016. After specials, awards (including two Grammys), albums, dozens of talk show appearances and three best-selling books, Black digs into the Trump nomination. Hard.

“You don't vote for Donald Trump for one simple reason: He bankrupted a casino. It's almost impossible to bankrupt a casino!” he told an audience, as the presidential election loomed.

After the election, Black stomped down on the Trump-bashing pedal.

The gravelly voiced comic starts off his sets mildly befuddled, then quickly works himself up into a fury.

“I did a lot of hallucinogens when I was younger to prepare me for any scenario,” he told a recent audience, “but I didn't see this coming. Who could write this (expletive)?”

From his tour bus, Black reiterated that point of view, when asked what the funniest thing is about Trump.

“The funniest thing is he's the president,” Black shoots back. “That's the funniest thing that's ever occurred in my lifetime. I don't know how to make that more funny.

“We're living, as far as I'm concerned, in fictional times. … When you read the paper every day, you read things that if you were reading it in book, you would laugh; it would be funny. All you have to do is say what occurred in public, and (audiences) get the joke.”

Even so, Black insists that doesn't make his job easy. “My interest is trying to find the context in the madness,” he said. “I have to find a context for the insanity so I can feel as a comedian I'm doing my job.”

One wonders what one of the tens of millions who sent Trump to the White House might find of value in a Lewis Black show.

“You really think he's the second coming and everybody has been way too hard on him? Then don't come,” Black says. “Last night, somebody in the audience said, ‘How come you're not doing any Obama jokes?'

“Then I have to explain it to the person. I said, ‘You're forcing me to explain Obama's not the president anymore. If you came to my show when he was president, you'd hear my Obama jokes.'

“The difference is there weren't that many Obama jokes because he's not funny. I look for the funny.”

Black is asked if he thinks the first months of the Trump administration are as bad as he had feared during the campaigns, or better.

“As bad. Maybe worse,” he answers. “Worse from standpoint of not only is he not an adult, there don't seem to be a lot of adults around him.”

Such brash, polarizing comments won't make him a mainstream star, though, at 68, Black is fine attacking from the fringes. He has dabbled in big-budget movies, acting in Robin Williams' “Man of the Year” (2006) and more recently being the voice of Anger in “Inside Out.”

Black says he is eager about launching a Sirius radio show with fellow comic Kathleen Madigan in late spring or early summer. He's getting some practice for that by doing a question-and-answer live stream after each show on this tour. (Details at lewisblack.com.)

With all these projects, plus his playwriting career, why does he spend months of every year on the road, playing to live audiences around the country?

“I like this,” he says. “It's fun. I learn from it, talking to people. I enjoy it. I get to see the country.”

Plus, he loves the instant gratification of reading headlines and mocking the president.

There is one way to get Lewis Black to shut up about Trump.

If someone with a Russian accent called Black and offered him $20 million per year to never mention Trump in his shows — would he do it?

“Oh, yeah,” Black answers, with a throaty laugh. “My family is Russian. I'm third generation. I would consider it reparations.”

Tom Scanlon is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.