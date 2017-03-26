Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Antonio Banderas says he's recovered from a heart attack

The Associated Press | Sunday, March 26, 2017, 10:30 a.m.
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2015 file photo, Spanish actor Antonio Banderas holds his Honorific Goya trophy for his career, at the Goya Film Awards Ceremony in Madrid, Spain. Antonio Banderas says he has recovered from a heart attack that he had in January 2017.

MADRID — Spanish film star Antonio Banderas says he has recovered from a heart attack that he had in January.

The 56-year-old Banderas tells Spanish media that “I suffered a heart attack on Jan. 26, but it wasn't serious and hasn't caused any damage.”

Banderas says he underwent a procedure to introduce three stents in his arteries, adding that “it hasn't been as dramatic as some have written.”

Banderas' visit to a Swiss clinic had led to speculation about the health of the star known for roles in such films as “The Mask of Zorro,” ‘'Desperado,” ‘'Philadelphia” and the animated “Puss in Boots.”

Banderas spoke Saturday at a film festival in his hometown of Malaga in southern Spain, where he received a lifetime achievement award for his career as an actor, director and producer.

