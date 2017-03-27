Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
More A and E

Magician David Blaine coming to Pittsburgh's Byham

Tribune-Review | Monday, March 27, 2017, 11:57 a.m.
davidblaine.com
Magician David Blaine

Updated 1 hour ago

Magician David Blaine's first-ever North American tour will make a stop June 25 at Pittsburgh's Byham Theater.

The tour will evolve as it crosses the country as Blaine attempts new feats for the first time live in front of an audience.

Over the past two decades, Blaine has performed a variety of death-defying stunts, including being buried alive in New York City for a week, standing atop a 100-foot-tall pillar in New York City's Bryant Park for 36 hours without a safety net, enduring 44 days inside a transparent box in London on nothing but water, and having more than one million volts discharged at him continuously for 72 hours from seven Tesla coils.

Tickets for all 40 stops on the tour go on sale March 31. Prices have not been announced.

Details: davidblaine.com

