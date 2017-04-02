'Highlands Gives Back' charity concert is a much anticipated affair

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Celebrating its eighth year, the “Highlands Gives Back” charity concert has established itself as a district entertainment staple.

The concert is sponsored by Highland's music department and features district alumni performing a blend of jazz and big-band melodies.

All proceeds from the show will be distributed among three local charities: Allegheny Valley Association of Churches Food Bank, Highlands Area Meals on Wheels and the Alle-Kiski Hope Center

Last year's event raised about $1,200 in cash, as well as clothing and nonperishable food donations, says Lee Lynn, director of bands at Highlands Middle School.

“We started this years ago as a way to do something positive in the district and to give back,” he says.

This year's lineup includes vocalists Jon Noble (billed as “Almost Sinatra”) singing a short set of Sinatra classics, and Scott Fennell and the Highlands “Golden Hams” Barbershop quartet.

While attendance is free, concertgoers are asked to donate either money, clothing (this year's biggest need are socks of any size) and nonperishable food items.

In previous years, the audience attendance has swelled from 500 to 700.

Highland's district logo features three stars that signify Home, School and Community. Kimberly Price, high school assistant principal, stresses this event personifies the logo message.

“It's crucial that our kids see our district give back,” she says.

Lynn says students comment they can't wait to come back as alumni and be a part of the charitable performance.

“The audience tells me they wish we would play more often, and they love what we do for the community,” he says.

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.