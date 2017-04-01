Embracing oddities

It's not your average love story: girl obsessed with natural oddities and funeral rites meets boy who's worked as a funeral director. They marry, have a baby and start a business selling preserved animals and animal parts incorporated into jewelry and other decorative items.

“I tell people all the time, I'm a weirdo and I embrace it. It's what I am, it's what I do, and I love it,” says Brittney Jones of Bovard, who runs Mz. Jones' Curiosities with her husband, Neil Jones.

Check out mzjonescurios.com and you'll find seahorse lockets, snakeskin earrings and pendants, butterfly jars, whole animals or just their organs in globes and jars. For the first-time shopper, there's a $35 “Oddities Starter Box.”

“It's not that we have a love of the macabre, necessarily, just an appreciation,” Neil says. “We're such a death-averse culture, but my background is in knowing that death is coming and knowing that it's just a part of life.

“Doing this is not scary, it's not gory — we appreciate these animals, we love animals. When they're done using their physical bodies, we'll take them and display them, as an appreciation of the life the animal had.”

The couple pondered starting a business about a year ago, after son Tyler was born. Brittney's long commute to a Pittsburgh banking job seemed less tenable with the baby at home.

The idea of combining her love of collecting and his mortuary science skills grew out of a couple of gifts Brittney received. About 10 years ago, a friend gave her a fetal pig in a jar and her first Mother's Day gift from Neil was a bat preserved in a shadow box.

“I couldn't believe he spent $200 on a Mother's Day gift, even though it was my first Mother's Day,” Brittney says. “It was special, but that's a lot of money to spend.

“I decided to do some research, because I wanted to make stuff for myself and stuff for other people, and I thought we could do it for half the price.”

Neil was enthusiastic about Brittney's plan, but keeps his job with UPS while they grow the business.

“He has the preservation training and I am just one of those weirdos who has studied all things dead and creepy since I knew those things existed,” Brittney explains on their website. “I could stay home and take care of the baby and still make a living for myself. So we did it.”

They now sell bats for $100.

The couple quickly point out that their specimens are ethically sourced.

“We don't kill animals and we don't want anyone to kill for us,” Neil says. “There's only one thing that we ever killed to sell, and those were the hornets that built a nest outside of our front door. I wasn't going to let them sting my little boy.

“We went on vacation with the family to New Jersey and I'm walking along the shore, and I picked up one shell that was absolutely gorgeous and flipped it over. A little hermit crab popped out of it and I was like, ‘Oh, I really wanted that, but you use it now. I can wait for it.' ”

Many items come from biological supply companies, like organs slated for dissection in science classes or owl pellets from which tiny rodent bones are recovered. Breeders supply snakes that have been euthanized because of health issues.

The couple find other things and increasingly are offered items by collectors who have seen their work.

They sell mostly online through their website and Facebook. They also set up at mall shows and venues like Horror Realm and the upcoming Steel City Con, April 7 to 9 at the Monroeville Convention Center. June will find them at Sci-Fi Valley Con in Altoona and, in June and October, they'll be at Oddmall: Emporium of the Weird in Akron, Ohio.

When they started, Brittney says she expected that most buyers would be “teenagers that were into the Goth scene and morbid things, but surprisingly, we don't really have many customers like that.”

“We were just at Horror Realm, and we thought, these are our target demographic people; and then for whatever reason, we didn't do as well as we hoped,” Neil says. “So we said, OK, apparently these aren't our target demographic people,”

But women are. The couple was surprised to find that men tend to be more squeamish than women when coming upon, say, a sheep's brain in a globe.

They admit that some people disapprove of what they do.

At one show, Brittney says, a woman stopped by their table and offered to pray for them. People make comments on social media.

“We do giveaways every couple of months on our Facebook page, just to keep people engaged and to keep things moving,” she says. “One man won a little pair of pinky rats in a jar, and there were a lot of comments — this is disgusting, this is unethical, this is gross. That hurts me, because they don't know our story. We don't kill anything and we don't want things to die, but it happens.”

Controversy aside, there's enough interest in oddities to keep Brittney busy in their basement workshop, where she works around Tyler's schedule.

The business has grown to the point that they are getting referrals from previous customers and are branching out into custom creations. On the workbench now are pieces that will go into an engagement ring.

“We connected with this guy and his girlfriend at a show we did last October,” Brittney says. “He messaged me and said, ‘It's time for me to get engaged, and I'd love for you to make the ring.' It's a bat skull, the tiniest little thing, on top of a bed of amethyst chips, because that's one of her favorite stones, and it'll have a glass dome over the top to protect it.”

What kind of woman wears a bat skull engagement ring?

“A very special woman,” Neil says.

“She absolutely loves bats,” Brittney adds.

