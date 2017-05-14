Comedy fundraiser set at Export church

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

There's an old saying that claims laughter is the best medicine. Denmark Manor United Church of Christ in Export will offer a strong dose of medicine with their fundraiser “Ladies' Lunch & Laughter” on May 20.

“This past year has been so busy. I came into work one morning and said I need a good laugh,” says Rheba Salac, who has been the church secretary for eight years.

Salac knew who to ask for a laugh, her longtime friend Joanne Burroway, who has been doing standup comedy for 26 years. She immediately agreed to headline the fundraiser with fellow comediennes Chris Kemp and Sharon Daly.

“I usually do it for fun,” says Burroway of her comedy routines. “I rarely get paid.”

Burroway has crafted a new chapter in her life with having fun.

“It helps me get through life. It makes me feel good,” says Burroway, who likes to help people forget their troubles. “I take every day life things and try to get through it. I try to look at the bright side of things.”

Burroway's comedy is inspired by the golden age of comedy performed by Carol Burnett, Tim Conway and Bob Hope.

“They were funny and they didn't have to cut somebody down,” she says.

The clean comedy will be welcomed at the United Church of Christ.

“We have never done anything like this,” says Rev. Meredith Hutchison, who has been pastor there for 14 years. “We all felt like we needed a laugh. It will be a fundraiser. It's an opportunity to provide some healing. Laughter does heal.”

Burroway, who lives in Etna, has performed throughout the tri-state area, Florida and Arizona. Known as Pittsburgh's Golden Girl, Kemp has been performing comedy for eight years, and even auditioned for “America's Got Talent.” Daly began telling jokes on a dare from a friend. She performs throughout Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia, Virginia and Ohio.

The three women have performed together before, most recently in Millvale in February.

“They should have a wonderful lunch and from me good humor, clean fun and something to give them a smile,” Burroway says.

The proceeds will benefit the Women's Fellowship committee.

“Our Women's Fellowship does amazing things. They do bake sales that can raise $600, which is amazing. They provide the funds when we reach out to our shut-ins or others in the community,” Hutchison says. “These women have such vitality and so much going for them. It's a small group. They're small, but mighty.”

In addition to church projects, The Women's Fellowship supports various community organizations including the Blackburn Center, the Westmoreland County Food Bank and St. Paul's Continuing Care Community.

They will serve a light lunch which will include chicken salad croissants, jello salads and cake.

“These women do a lot of fundraisers. They're good with charitable events,” Salac says. “I think we are going to have a lot of laughs.”

Laura Urbani is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.