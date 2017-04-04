Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
A&E Briefs: Great Shrine Circus, StepCrew, The Decemberists, Westmoreland Choral Society

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, April 4, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Submitted
Johnny Rocket of the Great Shrine Circus
Brian P. Lawler
Step Crew

Shrine Circus will bring Spider-Man to Pittsburgh

The Great Shrine Circus, featuring Spider-Man, swings into PPG Paints Arena, April 7 to 9, for five performances.

The 68-year-old circus features elephants, African lions, tigers, bike-riding Syrian bears and camels. Human stars include the Fabulous Flying Pages Trapeze Troupe, the comedy of Johnny Rocket, The Cybertrons Aerial Daredevil Motorcycle and Brian “The Human Fuse” Miser.

The Great Shrine Circus is the largest fraternal fundraising activity for the Shriners of Pittsburgh. The Shriners support 22 Shriners Hospitals for Children, offering free care for children up to age 18.

Performances are at 7 p.m. April 7; 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 and 7 p.m. April 8 and 2 p.m. April 9. Tickets are $14.25 to $27. Details: 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com

— Tribune-Review

Choral Society performs music of Lent

The Westmoreland Choral Society will be presenting a Tenebrae concert at 7:30 p.m. April 8 in First Presbyterian Church of Greensburg, 300 S. Main St.

Highlighting the concert will be music of the Lenten season, including “Child of God' by Luke Mayernik, “Pie Jesu” by Andrew Lloyd Webber, “Kyrie” by Franz Schubert, “Pieta: The Silence and the Sorrow” by Liam Lawton, “Set Me as a Seal” by Rene Clausen, and solo spiritual “Were You There.”

The choral society has 85 singers and is led by Thomas Octave with Nancy Finke Sheehan as accompanist.

Tickets are $15. Details: 724-610-1441 or westmorelandchoralsociety.com

— Tribune-Review

Decemberists tour to stop at Stage AE

The Decemberists are returning to Pittsburgh on April 8 at Stage AE.

The Portland, Ore., indie rock band is riding the success of 2015's “What a Terrible World, What a Beautiful World,” which peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 chart and was the group's second-highest charting release.

The “Shuffling Off to Ragnarök” spring tour 2017 will take the band along the East Coast, ending with a three-night stand at the soon-to-be-opened Brooklyn Steel in Brooklyn, N.Y. The Decemberists will be playing songs from “every dusty corner” of their discography along with a bunch of new songs, according to the band's website.

The band also will play its first curated festival this year. Travelers' Rest, a two-day August festival in Missoula, Mont., will have a performance each day by the band, and include sets from Belle & Sebastian, The Head and the Heart, Shakey Graves, Sylvan Esso, Real Estate and others.

The show starts at 7 p.m. with opener Julien Baker. Tickets are $39.50. Details: 800-745-3000 or promowest live.com

— Zach Brendza

StepCrew show celebrates Celtic music, dance

The StepCrew is dancing into Fox Chapel.

Closing out its season, the Hillman Performing Arts series at Shady Side Academy brings the Celtic music and dance of the StepCrew. This show seamlessly blends together three distinct styles of dance — Ottawa Valley Step, Irish Step and Modern Tap — with the music from some of the most respected musicians in Celtic music.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. April 8 at the Hillman Center for Performing Arts, 423 Fox Chapel Road, Fox Chapel.

Beginning at 6:45 p.m., the audience can enjoy a pre-show performance by Pittsburgh's own Burke Conroy School of Irish Dance. Tickets are $30, $24 for seniors and $16 for children.

Details: 412-968-3040 or thehillman.org

— Stephanie Traeger

