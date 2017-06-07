Celebrating everyone's favorite neighbor at Mister Rogers Family Day in Latrobe

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Rain or shine, June 10 will be a beautiful day in downtown Latrobe, when the second annual Mister Rogers Family Day takes place.

The free celebration will offer something for visitors of all ages, says Annette Couch, administrative assistant at the McFeely Rogers Foundation, an event sponsor.

Events will be centered around the intersection of Main and Ligonier streets, extending into the 200 and 300 blocks of Main Street and on Ligonier Street from Weldon to Depot.

Many features will pay homage to the day's namesake, Latrobe native Fred Rogers.

Daniel Tiger will greet children in the Latrobe Art Center and the Neighborhood Trolley from Mister Rogers' Neighborhood will be parked nearby. Memorabilia displays also are planned.

In James H. Rogers Park, visitors can have photos taken with a likeness of the icon of children's television programming, at a bronze statue depicting a smiling Mister Rogers wearing his trademark cardigan and tennis shoes. The statue sits at one end of a bench inviting passersby to take the other end. The free photos are being offered by students from Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center, Couch says.

Latrobe-GLSD Parks & Recreation will bring a carnival atmosphere to the day, with a bounce house, inflatable obstacle course, clowns, a stilt walker, balloons and face-painting. Adams Memorial Library will offer a children's story time and craft activity.

Six downtown merchants will take part in a Mister Rogers Trivia Stroll, says organizer Leigh Gaul, owner of the downtown boutique Chicora's. Participants will visit each store to find the answer to a question, then take their completed cards to the Quatrini-Rafferty Building to receive a one-day pass to the McFeely-Rogers Pool and be entered into a gift certificate drawing.

A film on the history of Latrobe will run in a continuous loop in the Quatrini-Rafferty Building, courtesy of the Latrobe Area Historical Society.

Food vendors will be present and downtown restaurants may offer specials for the day, Couch says.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.