Get ready for a roasting when Lisa Lampanelli comes to Greensburg

The self-proclaimed “Loveable Queen of Mean” is holding court at the Palace.

Lisa Lampanelli promises her fans that she won't go easy on any of her usual targets when she comes to Greensburg's Palace Theatre on April 7, noting that she's still an equal-opportunity offender.

Everyone is fair game for the comic who built her reputation on hurling raunchy insults through years of celebrity New York Friars Club and Dean Martin roasts and standup routines. Not even the pope is immune to her brand of comedy.

“If he did something crazy, I'd totally talk about it,” she says.

And what about the president of the United States? Can her Palace Theatre audience expect some zingers about him as well?

“Tell the people I do a pretty long roast of Trump,” she says, “from his hair to his tiny hands and the women in his life. The guy does something funny every five minutes. He doesn't get mad — he thinks we're friends.”

Actually, Lampanelli and Donald Trump do have a history together before he ran for political office and became president. She appeared on Season 12 of his former “Celebrity Apprentice” NBC-TV reality show in 2012, lasting until week 14 of the competition.

She also was one of the stars who roasted him on a Comedy Central special in 2011, and she has participated in charity events hosted by his son, Eric Trump. She told Howard Stern on his talk radio show that she was invited to Eric's wedding but couldn't attend because she was working.

“I don't dislike the president,” she says. “I just make fun of everybody and let people draw their own conclusions.”

Lampanelli has two recent personal achievements of which she is very proud. Her latest accomplishment is an off-Broadway show titled “Stuffed” that she wrote and starred in. The play that tackles the delicate subject of food issues related to weight and body image premiered last September for a seven-week run at the Women's Project Theater in New York City.

“I was interested in doing a theater piece about the relationship with women and food. I decided to make it into a four-actress play that focuses on women with four different types of eating problems,” she says. The play, which she describes as funny with dramatic moments, is about a bulimic, a compulsive eater, a confident overweight gal and a chronically thin lady. It was a success that she hopes to bring back later this year for another run.

The comedian, who has struggled with weight issues since she was 18, had another personal success when she decided to have gastric sleeve surgery. Five years later, she has lost more than 100 pounds and says she feels great.

“When I turned 50, I was like, ‘I'm just settling this once and for all, and then I'm going to work on the emotions that made me eat,' ” she says. “I'm seeing a new doctor now who suggested I do cardio three times a week. If she really thinks it's that good for me, I suppose I'll be doing it — in the future.”

Before becoming a standup comedian in New York in the 1990s, Lampanelli, who is from Trumbull, Conn., studied journalism at Boston University and Syracuse University and worked as an editor for Rolling Stone and other magazines.

She earned two Grammy Award nominations for best comedy album — in 2015 for her “Back to the Drawing Board,” a one-hour special that debuted on Comedy Central and Warner Bros. Records, and in 2007 for her “Dirty Girl” fifth standup special on Epix.

Lately, she has ventured into the world of social media with her comedy, but admits it's not her favorite thing, especially on Twitter, where she's limited to being funny in 140 characters.

“I don't do it that often. It's a lot of work,” she says. “I'm almost 56 years old — do I really need to learn those skills?”

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.