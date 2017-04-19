BJM Danse showcases innovative choreographers, powerful dancers

Ballet Jazz Montreal – known as BJM Danse – brings an incredible energy and physicality to the dance world.

“First of all, the essence of the company is the dancers. The artists of the company are just amazing, talented and versatile with great personality,” says artistic director Louis Robitaille, in his delightful French accent. “We want to be kind of a mirror of what's going on in the dance world, here in Canada and around the world. We are a touring dance company, so the planet is our playground.”

The acclaimed BJM Danse makes a stop in Pittsburgh on its U.S. tour on April 22 at the Byham Theater.

The company works with the world's most innovative choreographers to present works that are as inventive as they are approachable.

“It's exposing the audience to different choreographers, different signatures,” Robitaille says. “The dancers are the spirit of the company, a big family. The artists are very, very generous performers, so there is a lot of communication with the audience, something that is very important for us.

“It's very accessible. Nothing too dark, nothing too sexual, nothing too conceptual. Anybody can come to a BJM performance. Somebody who doesn't know dance at all or somebody who knows dance will find their satisfaction.”

Three pieces — each from a different choreographer — will be presented from the company's ambitious repertoire.

“Three different voices, three different signatures, three different colors,” Robitaille says. “It really shows how the company can do almost anything.”

“Harry,” created by choreographer Barak Marshall, was inspired by the inner battles we all wage and how we overcome them. Told with a mix of dance and theater, the music includes jazz, folk songs and traditional songs. The piece is imbued with hope and humor.

“It is always easier to make people laugh about serious subjects than make them cry,” says Robitaille, laughing himself.

In “Mono Lisa,” choreographer Itzik Galili set his dance to sounds based on the noises of a typewriter. The dancers take part in an extremely physical and challenging duet.

“Here again is another example of how fun something can be,” Robitaille says. “It's a bit of a battle of the sexes, a little complication between a man and a woman challenging each other. Within this context, it is just really powerful.”

Choreographer Andonis Foniadakis was the talent behind “Kosmos,” which is extremely fast and extremely complex.

“We wanted to somehow bring out the energy and the rhythm of the city where everything seems to be chaotic, but when you look at it carefully it is so organized,” Robitaille says. “It's as though everybody is rushing to what they have to do, but everybody knows where they are going. Of course, in the nonsense rhythm and energy, this is one of the favorite ballets for the dancers in the company.”

Only 12 of the 14 BJM dancers will be performing during the U.S. tour due to visa problems, which adds to the demands of the works. But Robitaille says the gratification his artists find in their performance is worth the challenge.

“There's a self-satisfaction for the evening,” he says. “You give it everything. Like a sports team, you give everything to play a good match. That's how they feel after the performance.”

Sally Quinn is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.