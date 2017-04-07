Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More A and E

Will 'Trumpcare' flourish? It's hard to say

Rob Kyff | Friday, April 7, 2017, 8:57 p.m.

Updated 51 minutes ago

When President Barack Obama first proposed his health care plan in 2009, Republicans gleefully dubbed it “Obamacare,” eager to drape what they hoped would be a disastrous program around his neck.

Now the Democrats have turned the tables by labeling President Donald Trump's health care bill “Trumpcare.” But the term “Trumpcare,” like the bill itself, has fizzled on the launch pad, doomed, not by politics, but by pronunciation.

“Obamacare,” with its Dih-DUH-dih-DUH rhythm reflects the smooth, iambic lilt of “Medicare.” Its syllables flow naturally like a train clicking along the tracks. But the clunky clash of the hard “p” and a hard “c” in “Trumpcare” makes it hard to say and less likely to proliferate.

Defaming U.S. presidents by desecrating their own names — call it “pres-ecration” — has a fascinating history.

The most deliciously abusive pres-ecration arose during the first years of the Great Depression when contempt for President Herbert Hoover spawned “Hoovervilles” (shanty towns), Hoover Hogs (rabbits caught for food) and “Hoover flags” (empty pockets turned inside out). Unfortunately for Hoover, his last name ended in a soft “r,” providing an easy transition to whatever syllable followed.

Hoover's successor, Franklin D. Roosevelt, was not immune. When he prematurely cut back spending for New Deal programs in 1937, he precipitated what Republicans alliteratively called “The Roosevelt Recession.”

Opponents of the War of 1812, the Mexican War and the Vietnam War dubbed these conflicts “Mr. Madison's War,” “Mr. Polk's War,” and “Johnson's War,” respectively. (The fervent anti-war activists of the 1960s, unlike their 19th-century predecessors, didn't dilute their venom with the sugar of “Mr.”) One of the most memorable president-inspired labels was “Reaganomics.” In this case, as with “Obamacare” and “Trumpcare,” appending a suffix to a president's name had more to do with sound than substance.

As political pundit and language guru William Safire observed in 2005, “nomics” blends nicely with last names ending in “n,” hence, “Reaganomics,” “Clintonomics,” and “Nixonomics,” but no “Fordonomics,” “Carternomics” or Bushonomics.” “This has nothing to do with politics,” Safire wrote. “It's the elision quality of the last letter of the president's last name.”

And so our history is shaped, not only by the grand sweep of events, issues and policies, but also by the impish quirks of language.

Rob Kyff, a teacher and writer in West Hartford, Conn., invites your language sightings. Send your reports of misuse and abuse, as well as examples of good writing, via e-mail to Wordguy@aol.com or by regular mail to Rob Kyff, Creators Syndicate, 737 3rd Street, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.