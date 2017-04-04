Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More A and E

Steel City Con returns to Monroeville with celebrities, costumes

Joe Wos | Tuesday, April 4, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
File
Legendary puppeteer Caroll Spinney and his two most famous puppets, Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch.

Updated 6 hours ago

The superstar-studded Steel City Con returns this weekend to the Monroeville Convention Center. The tri-annual show, now in its third decade, has grown from humble beginnings as a gathering for toy and collectible connoisseurs into Pittsburgh's premier pop-culture convention.

Hundreds of vendors are expected to fill the 100,000-square-foot convention center, selling everything from action figures to comic books. While collectors are sure to find treasured toys both vintage and new, there is no question the show's real draw is its lineup of pop-culture legends and luminaries.

More than a dozen guests are slated to appear at the con, including returning fan favorites Caroll Spinney (Big Bird, Oscar the Grouch) and “Star Wars” legend Anthony Daniels (C-3P0). Daniels is not the only denizen from the “galaxy far, far away” — Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian) also will make an appearance.

Steel City Con makes a great effort to appeal to a variety of fanbases by offering celebrities from a range of genres. “Harry Potter” fans will delight at meeting actor Matthew Lewis, best known for his role as Neville Longbottom, while wrestling fans will have the opportunity to see ring legends Sting, Booker T and local boy Kurt Angle.

Cast members of the television series “Comic Book Men” and the star of “Bionic Woman,” Lindsay Wagner, will be on hand. Of course, Pittsburgh wouldn't be Pittsburgh without zombies. Representing the horror genre will be Eugene Clark (Big Daddy) from the George A. Romero-helmed “Land of the Dead.”

Perhaps the most exciting, if bittersweet, opportunity will be to meet two legends who are on a convention farewell tour. Adam West and Burt Ward of “Batman” fame — the original dynamic duo — are making their final Pittsburgh appearance before hanging up their capes.

Conventiongoers will have ample opportunities to interact with their heroes through photo opportunities, autograph signings and several Q&A sessions throughout the weekend.

Steel City Con may be stacked with media celebs, but it hasn't forgotten its roots in the comic-book industry. A slew of comic and cartoon artists are included in its artist alley. This year's special guests include Craig Boldman, the writer and artist of “Archie Comics,” and comic-book pinup artist Franchesco.

Ultimately, conventions such as Steel City Con are all about its fans, and the cosplayers who attend in costume are celebrities in their own right. Their passion and creativity will be celebrated April 9 with a costume contest. Cash prizes will be awarded in several categories and age groups.

Superheroes, zombies, furries and fans of all ages are welcome at Steel City Con, so don your best cape and head up, up and away to Monroeville this weekend.

Joe Wos is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.