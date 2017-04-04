Steel City Con returns to Monroeville with celebrities, costumes

Admission: $23 on April 7 and 9, $35 for April 8; three-day passes are sold out; free for children 10 and younger with a paid adult admission

The superstar-studded Steel City Con returns this weekend to the Monroeville Convention Center. The tri-annual show, now in its third decade, has grown from humble beginnings as a gathering for toy and collectible connoisseurs into Pittsburgh's premier pop-culture convention.

Hundreds of vendors are expected to fill the 100,000-square-foot convention center, selling everything from action figures to comic books. While collectors are sure to find treasured toys both vintage and new, there is no question the show's real draw is its lineup of pop-culture legends and luminaries.

More than a dozen guests are slated to appear at the con, including returning fan favorites Caroll Spinney (Big Bird, Oscar the Grouch) and “Star Wars” legend Anthony Daniels (C-3P0). Daniels is not the only denizen from the “galaxy far, far away” — Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian) also will make an appearance.

Steel City Con makes a great effort to appeal to a variety of fanbases by offering celebrities from a range of genres. “Harry Potter” fans will delight at meeting actor Matthew Lewis, best known for his role as Neville Longbottom, while wrestling fans will have the opportunity to see ring legends Sting, Booker T and local boy Kurt Angle.

Cast members of the television series “Comic Book Men” and the star of “Bionic Woman,” Lindsay Wagner, will be on hand. Of course, Pittsburgh wouldn't be Pittsburgh without zombies. Representing the horror genre will be Eugene Clark (Big Daddy) from the George A. Romero-helmed “Land of the Dead.”

Perhaps the most exciting, if bittersweet, opportunity will be to meet two legends who are on a convention farewell tour. Adam West and Burt Ward of “Batman” fame — the original dynamic duo — are making their final Pittsburgh appearance before hanging up their capes.

Conventiongoers will have ample opportunities to interact with their heroes through photo opportunities, autograph signings and several Q&A sessions throughout the weekend.

Steel City Con may be stacked with media celebs, but it hasn't forgotten its roots in the comic-book industry. A slew of comic and cartoon artists are included in its artist alley. This year's special guests include Craig Boldman, the writer and artist of “Archie Comics,” and comic-book pinup artist Franchesco.

Ultimately, conventions such as Steel City Con are all about its fans, and the cosplayers who attend in costume are celebrities in their own right. Their passion and creativity will be celebrated April 9 with a costume contest. Cash prizes will be awarded in several categories and age groups.

Superheroes, zombies, furries and fans of all ages are welcome at Steel City Con, so don your best cape and head up, up and away to Monroeville this weekend.

Joe Wos is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.