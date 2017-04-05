Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Entertainment planner: April 6-19

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, April 5, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Autumn De Wilde
The Decemberists
Chase Craig, who was celebrating his fifth birthday, reacts to spotting penguins in the new Penguin Point exhibit at the National Aviary on the North Side, Saturday, May 23, 2009. The new attraction allows visitors to get up close and personal with the Aviary's 11 African penguins. The 2,300 square-foot exhibit features a 4 1/2 foot-deep pond and rocky nesting grounds. With Chase is his sister, Harley, 8, and father, Scott. The family is from Plum.
Steve McNicholas
Stomp
Kelly Tunney
Anthony Marino (Judas) and Vince Tresco (Jesus)
File photo
Frank Caliendo

APRIL 6

Tekko convention, April 6-9, David L. Lawrence Convention Center, PIttsburgh. teamtekko.us

Billy Currington, Stage AE, Pittsburgh's North Shore. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com

Comedian Tom Segura, Carnegie Library Music Hall, Munhall. librarymusichall.com

APRIL 7

Steel City Con, April 7-9, Monroeville Convention Center. steelcitycon.com

Lisa Lampanelli, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Quantum Theatre's “Collaborators,” April 7-30, 6500 Hamilton Ave., East Liberty. 412-362-1713 or quantumtheatre.org

Gustavo Dudamel conducts the Pittsburgh Symphony, April 7 and 9, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

Highlands Gives Back charity event, Highlands High School, Natrona Heights. highlandsgivesback.weebly.com

Dick's Sporting Goods Weekend, April 7-9, Children's Museum of Pittsburgh, North Side. 412-322-5058 or pittsburghkids.org

APRIL 8

Lewis Black, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or heinzhall.org

The Decemberists, Stage AE, PIttsburgh North Shore. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com

Mezzo-soprano Chrystal E. Williams, St. Vincent College, Unity. concertseries.stvincent.edu

Banff Film Festival, April 8-9, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Trace Adkins, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Bob James & Howard Paul, Manchester Craftsmen's Guild, Pittsburgh's North Side. 412-322-0800 or mcgjazz.org

Bouquet Park Pool Funny Fundraiser, Springdale VFD. 412-352-5820 or bouquetpark.com

City Theatre's “Wild and Happy,” April 8-May 7, Pittsburgh's South Side. 412-431-2489 or citytheatrecompany.org

National Aviary Eggstravaganza, April 8-9 and 15-16, Pittsburgh's North Side. 412-323-7235 or aviary.org

APRIL 9

Anthrax, Stage AE, Pittsburgh's North Shore. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com

PIX: The Pittsburgh Indy Comic Expo, August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh. pixcomics.blogspot.com

APRIL 10

Passover begins

APRIL 11

Guitarist Paolo Schianchi, Seton Hill University Performing Arts Center, Greensburg. 724-552-2929

Stomp, April 11-15, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

“Fun Home,” part of PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh, April 11-16, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-456-4800 or trustarts.org

APRIL 13

The Way Down Wanderers, Roots Cellar, Pittsburgh Center for the Arts, Shadyside. 412-361-1915 or calliopehouse.org

Stage Right's “Jesus Christ Superstar,” April 13-15, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or stagerightgreensburg.com

Mark Eitzel and Howe Gelb, Andy Warhol Museum, Pittsburgh's North Side. 412-237-8300 or warhol.org

APRIL 14

Toddrick Hall “Straight Out of Oz,” Carnegie Library Music Hall, Munhall. librarymusichall.com

Psychedelic Furs with Robyn Hitchcock, Mr. Smalls Theatre, Millvale. 412-821-.4447 or mrsmalls.com

Billy Price CD Release Party, Moondogs, Blawnox. 412-828-2040 or moondogs.us

APRIL 15

Frank Caliendo, Carnegie Library Music Hall, Munhall. librarymusichall.com

Dan + Shay, Stage AE, Pittsburgh's North Side. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com

APRIL 16

Easter

APRIL 17

B-PEP Jazz, Wyndam Pittsburgh University Center, Oakland. b-pepjazz.org

APRIL 18

STS9, Stage AE, Stage AE, Pittsburgh's North Side. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com

