Entertainment planner: April 6-19
Updated 28 minutes ago
APRIL 6
Tekko convention, April 6-9, David L. Lawrence Convention Center, PIttsburgh. teamtekko.us
Billy Currington, Stage AE, Pittsburgh's North Shore. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com
Comedian Tom Segura, Carnegie Library Music Hall, Munhall. librarymusichall.com
APRIL 7
Steel City Con, April 7-9, Monroeville Convention Center. steelcitycon.com
Lisa Lampanelli, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Quantum Theatre's “Collaborators,” April 7-30, 6500 Hamilton Ave., East Liberty. 412-362-1713 or quantumtheatre.org
Gustavo Dudamel conducts the Pittsburgh Symphony, April 7 and 9, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org
Highlands Gives Back charity event, Highlands High School, Natrona Heights. highlandsgivesback.weebly.com
Dick's Sporting Goods Weekend, April 7-9, Children's Museum of Pittsburgh, North Side. 412-322-5058 or pittsburghkids.org
APRIL 8
Lewis Black, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or heinzhall.org
The Decemberists, Stage AE, PIttsburgh North Shore. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com
Mezzo-soprano Chrystal E. Williams, St. Vincent College, Unity. concertseries.stvincent.edu
Banff Film Festival, April 8-9, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Trace Adkins, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Bob James & Howard Paul, Manchester Craftsmen's Guild, Pittsburgh's North Side. 412-322-0800 or mcgjazz.org
Bouquet Park Pool Funny Fundraiser, Springdale VFD. 412-352-5820 or bouquetpark.com
City Theatre's “Wild and Happy,” April 8-May 7, Pittsburgh's South Side. 412-431-2489 or citytheatrecompany.org
National Aviary Eggstravaganza, April 8-9 and 15-16, Pittsburgh's North Side. 412-323-7235 or aviary.org
APRIL 9
Anthrax, Stage AE, Pittsburgh's North Shore. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com
PIX: The Pittsburgh Indy Comic Expo, August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh. pixcomics.blogspot.com
APRIL 10
Passover begins
APRIL 11
Guitarist Paolo Schianchi, Seton Hill University Performing Arts Center, Greensburg. 724-552-2929
Stomp, April 11-15, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
“Fun Home,” part of PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh, April 11-16, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-456-4800 or trustarts.org
APRIL 13
The Way Down Wanderers, Roots Cellar, Pittsburgh Center for the Arts, Shadyside. 412-361-1915 or calliopehouse.org
Stage Right's “Jesus Christ Superstar,” April 13-15, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or stagerightgreensburg.com
Mark Eitzel and Howe Gelb, Andy Warhol Museum, Pittsburgh's North Side. 412-237-8300 or warhol.org
APRIL 14
Toddrick Hall “Straight Out of Oz,” Carnegie Library Music Hall, Munhall. librarymusichall.com
Psychedelic Furs with Robyn Hitchcock, Mr. Smalls Theatre, Millvale. 412-821-.4447 or mrsmalls.com
Billy Price CD Release Party, Moondogs, Blawnox. 412-828-2040 or moondogs.us
APRIL 15
Frank Caliendo, Carnegie Library Music Hall, Munhall. librarymusichall.com
Dan + Shay, Stage AE, Pittsburgh's North Side. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com
APRIL 16
Easter
APRIL 17
B-PEP Jazz, Wyndam Pittsburgh University Center, Oakland. b-pepjazz.org
APRIL 18
STS9, Stage AE, Stage AE, Pittsburgh's North Side. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com