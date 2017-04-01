Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Songwriter Dylan finally gets his hands on his Nobel

The Associated Press | Saturday, April 1, 2017, 10:03 p.m.

Updated 17 hours ago

STOCKHOLM — Bob Dylan finally has his hands on his Nobel Literature diploma and medal.

Klas Ostergren, a member of the Swedish Academy, said the 75-year-old American singer-songwriter received his award during a small gathering Saturday afternoon at a hotel next to the conference center where Dylan was performing a concert later that night.

Ostergren told The Associated Press that the ceremony was a small, intimate event in line with the singer's wishes, with just academy members and a member of Dylan's staff attending.

“It went very well indeed,” he said, describing Dylan as “a very nice, kind man.”

Other members of the academy told Swedish media that Dylan seemed pleased by the award.

During his show hours later, Dylan made no reference to the Nobel award, simply performing a set blending old classics with tunes from his more recent albums.

