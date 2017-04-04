Jordan Klepper moving from 'Daily Show' to own show

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
The Associated Press | Tuesday, April 4, 2017, 8:51 p.m.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
FILE - In this May 21, 2016 file photo, Jordan Klepper attends the 75th Annual Peabody Awards Ceremony in New York. Comedy Central said Tuesday that Klepper will bring his 'Daily Show' persona with him when his show debuts this fall. It will air Monday through Thursday at 11:30 p.m. Eastern, following Trevor Noah's 'Daily Show.' (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Updated 1 hour ago

LOS ANGELES — Jordan Klepper is moving from “Daily Show” correspondent to host of his own show.

Comedy Central said Tuesday that Klepper will bring his pompous “Daily Show” persona with him when his talk show debuts this fall.

It will air Monday through Thursday at 11:30 p.m. Eastern, following Trevor Noah's “Daily Show.”

In a statement, Klepper joked that giving him the time slot was both “incredibly humbling and deeply disturbing” and calls into question the channel's wisdom.

He joined “The Daily Show” in 2014, becoming senior correspondent after Noah took over as host from Jon Stewart. Klepper has done pieces on gun ownership and Donald Trump's campaign rallies.

The post-”Daily Show” slot has been filled by Chris Hardwick's comedy game show “@midnight” since Larry Wilmore's show was canceled last year.

