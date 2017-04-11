B-Pep jazz fundraiser set at the Wyndham Pittsburgh University Center
Updated 1 hour ago
Bands of drummer Roger Humphries and singer Tim Stevens will lead the annual B-Pep jazz fundraiser April 17 at the Wyndham Pittsburgh University Center in Oakland.
The B-Pep event, named after the Black Political Empowerment Project, is celebrating its 31st year bringing jazz artists together as a way of helping the effort.
This year's concert will be dedicated to singer Mavis Logan, lyricist Lou Tracey and keyboardist Jerry Lucarelli, who all died in 2016.
Besides the bands of Humphries and civil rights activist Stevens, the event will feature area jazz standouts such as guitarists Marty Ashby and Mark Strickland, saxophonists Don Aliquo Sr. and Lee Robinson, trombonists Nelson Harrison and Al Dowe and singers Lori Russo and Charlie Sanders.
Guest emcees include Bob Studebaker from WESA-FM, Chris Moore from WQED and KDKA-TV and Brittany McGraw from WPXI-TV.
Music begins at 5:30 p.m. Admission is $35 or $30 for seniors and students. Details: b-pepjazzorg.