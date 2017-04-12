Entertainment planner: April 13-26
APRIL 13
The Way Down Wanderers, Roots Cellar, Pittsburgh Center for the Arts, Shadyside. 412-361-1915 or calliopehouse.org
Stage Right's “Jesus Christ Superstar,” April 13-15, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or stagerightgreensburg.com
Mark Eitzel and Howe Gelb, Andy Warhol Museum, Pittsburgh's North Side. 412-237-8300 or warhol.org
APRIL 14
Toddrick Hall “Straight Out of Oz,” Carnegie Library Music Hall, Munhall. librarymusichall.com
Psychedelic Furs with Robyn Hitchcock, Mr. Smalls Theatre, Millvale. 412-821-4447 or mrsmalls.com
Billy Price CD Release Party, Moondogs, Blawnox. 412-828-2040 or moondogs.us
APRIL 15
Frank Caliendo, Carnegie Library Music Hall, Munhall. librarymusichall.com
Dan + Shay, Stage AE, Pittsburgh's North Side. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com
Indie Oaks Film Festival, Oaks Theater, Oakmont. 412-828-6322 or theoakstheater.com
APRIL 16
Easter
APRIL 17
B-PEP Jazz, Wyndam Pittsburgh University Center, Oakland. b-pepjazz.org
APRIL 18
STS9, Stage AE, Stage AE, Pittsburgh's North Side. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com
APRIL 20
Kevin M. McManus & The Bone Forum, Westmoreland Museum of American Art, Greensburg. 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org
“The Odd Couple Female Version,” April 20-23, Geyer Performing Arts Center, Scottdale. 724-887-0887 or geyerpac.com
Pittsburgh Public Theater's “Death of a Salesman,” April 20-May 21, O'Reilly Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-316-1600 or ppt.org
“Animaniacs Live,” Carnegie Library Music Hall, Munhall. librarymusichall.com
JFilm Festival, April 20-30, mostly at Manor Theatre, Squirrel Hill. filmpittsburgh.org
APRIL 21
Robby Krieger, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Pittsburgh Symphony's Weekend of Mozart, April 21-23, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org
All-Star Smooth Jazz Celebration, Manchester Craftsmen's Guild, Pittsburgh's North Side. mcg.org
PUNKapalooza with the Derek Woods Band and more, April 21-22, Moondog's, Blawnox. 412-828-2040 or moondogs.us
The Mads from MST3K, April 21-22, Hollywood Theater, Dormont. 412-563-0368 or thehollywooddormont.org
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's “Romeo & Juliet,” April 21-23, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
APRIL 22
Earth Day
Rock the Palace, Palace Theater, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
The Outlaws, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org
BJM Danse, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
The Chainsmokers, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com
Dave Mason, Carnegie Library Music Hall, Munhall. librarymusichall.com
APRIL 23
Frank Iero and the Patience, Stage AE, Pittsburgh's North Shore. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com
APRIL 24
Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters, Jergel's Rhythm Grille, Warrendale. 724-799-8333 or jergels.com
Monica Herzig, Manchester Craftsmen's Guild, Pittsburgh's North Side. mcgjazz.org
APRIL 25
Sarah Silverman, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or heinzhall.org
APRIL 26
“Absence: A Play,” Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Hypnotic Brass Ensemble, August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
“Disenchanted,” Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org