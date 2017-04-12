Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Entertainment planner: April 13-26

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, April 12, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
John Altdorfer
Soul man Billy Price performs during the Pittsburgh Rock & Roll Legends Awards, at Stage AE on the North Shore, to benefit the Cancer Caring Center. April 28, 2016.
File
Way Down Wanderers
Duane Rieder
Alexandra Kochis and Alejandro Diaz in 'Romeo and Juliet'
Rory Kramer
The Chainsmokers
Eleven Eleven O'clock Productions
Comedian Sarah Silverman
Pittsburgh Public Theater
Zach Grenier
CHRIS PIZZELLO/INVISION/AP
Doors guitarist Robbie Krieger during the Sunset Strip Music Festival launch party celebrating The Doors at the House of Blues on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2012 in West Hollywood, Calif.

APRIL 13

The Way Down Wanderers, Roots Cellar, Pittsburgh Center for the Arts, Shadyside. 412-361-1915 or calliopehouse.org

Stage Right's “Jesus Christ Superstar,” April 13-15, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or stagerightgreensburg.com

Mark Eitzel and Howe Gelb, Andy Warhol Museum, Pittsburgh's North Side. 412-237-8300 or warhol.org

APRIL 14

Toddrick Hall “Straight Out of Oz,” Carnegie Library Music Hall, Munhall. librarymusichall.com

Psychedelic Furs with Robyn Hitchcock, Mr. Smalls Theatre, Millvale. 412-821-4447 or mrsmalls.com

Billy Price CD Release Party, Moondogs, Blawnox. 412-828-2040 or moondogs.us

APRIL 15

Frank Caliendo, Carnegie Library Music Hall, Munhall. librarymusichall.com

Dan + Shay, Stage AE, Pittsburgh's North Side. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com

Indie Oaks Film Festival, Oaks Theater, Oakmont. 412-828-6322 or theoakstheater.com

APRIL 16

Easter

APRIL 17

B-PEP Jazz, Wyndam Pittsburgh University Center, Oakland. b-pepjazz.org

APRIL 18

STS9, Stage AE, Stage AE, Pittsburgh's North Side. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com

APRIL 20

Kevin M. McManus & The Bone Forum, Westmoreland Museum of American Art, Greensburg. 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org

“The Odd Couple Female Version,” April 20-23, Geyer Performing Arts Center, Scottdale. 724-887-0887 or geyerpac.com

Pittsburgh Public Theater's “Death of a Salesman,” April 20-May 21, O'Reilly Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-316-1600 or ppt.org

“Animaniacs Live,” Carnegie Library Music Hall, Munhall. librarymusichall.com

JFilm Festival, April 20-30, mostly at Manor Theatre, Squirrel Hill. filmpittsburgh.org

APRIL 21

Robby Krieger, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Pittsburgh Symphony's Weekend of Mozart, April 21-23, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

All-Star Smooth Jazz Celebration, Manchester Craftsmen's Guild, Pittsburgh's North Side. mcg.org

PUNKapalooza with the Derek Woods Band and more, April 21-22, Moondog's, Blawnox. 412-828-2040 or moondogs.us

The Mads from MST3K, April 21-22, Hollywood Theater, Dormont. 412-563-0368 or thehollywooddormont.org

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's “Romeo & Juliet,” April 21-23, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

APRIL 22

Earth Day

Rock the Palace, Palace Theater, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

The Outlaws, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org

BJM Danse, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

The Chainsmokers, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com

Dave Mason, Carnegie Library Music Hall, Munhall. librarymusichall.com

APRIL 23

Frank Iero and the Patience, Stage AE, Pittsburgh's North Shore. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com

APRIL 24

Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters, Jergel's Rhythm Grille, Warrendale. 724-799-8333 or jergels.com

Monica Herzig, Manchester Craftsmen's Guild, Pittsburgh's North Side. mcgjazz.org

APRIL 25

Sarah Silverman, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or heinzhall.org

APRIL 26

“Absence: A Play,” Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Hypnotic Brass Ensemble, August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

“Disenchanted,” Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

