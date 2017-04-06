Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Don Rickles, king of insult comedy, dies at 90

The Associated Press | Thursday, April 6, 2017, 2:24 p.m.
In this Sept. 21, 2008 file photo, Don Rickles is honored for best individual performance in a variety or music program for 'Mr. Warmth: The Don Rickles Project,' at the 60th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Rickles, the hollering, bald-headed 'Merchant of Venom' whose barrage of barbs upon the meek and the mighty endeared him to audiences and his peers for decades, died Thursday, April 6, 2017, at his home in Los Angeles. He was 90.
In this June 7, 2012, file photo, comedian Don Rickles attends the AFI Life Achievement Award Honoring Shirley MacLaine at Sony Studios in Culver City, Calif. Rickles died Thursday, April 6, 2017, of kidney failure at his Los Angeles home. He was 90.
AFP/Getty Images
This file photo taken on November 1, 2011 shows Comedian Don Rickles speaking during the Hollywood Walk of Fame star presentation ceremony for director John Lasseter, in Hollywood, California. Legendary comic Don Rickles whose career spanned six decades, has died at age 90. Rickles died on April 6, 2017 at his home in Los Angeles from kidney failure, his longtime publicist Paul Shefrin confirmed.

LOS ANGELES — Comedian Don Rickles has died at age 90.

Paul Shefrin, his longtime publicist and friend, said Rickles died Thursday of kidney failure at his Los Angeles home.

For more than half a century, “Mr. Warmth” headlined casinos and nightclubs from Las Vegas to Atlantic City. N.J., and appeared often on late-night TV talk shows.

