Frank Caliendo looking to break away from 'just impressions'

From John Madden to Donald Trump, popular impressionist Frank Caliendo is known for comedically channeling celebrity voices.

Now, the 43-year-old comic is trying to find his own voice.

Caliendo, who lives with his wife and two children outside Phoenix, took a call the other day in his car, on the way to an acting class. A regular, serious, no-comedy, no-goofing-around thespian lesson.

“I've been working with an acting coach,” Caliendo says. “That's the route I'm trying to take.

“I feel like I've done everything I can in the realm of impressions and sketch comedy, so I do (acting lessons) a few hours a day.”

Even though Caliendo is pondering more serious performing, if you're planning on seeing him in Pittsburgh, don't be alarmed. He's not quite ready to bust out the “To be, or not to be” soliloquy, or do one of those dramatic one-man shows.

Caliendo used impressions to hit it big as a “MADtv” cast member, and his live show will be similar to what he has been doing for two decades: Sports personalities and actor impersonations. For a little local flavor, he may even throw in his terrific takes on famous Pittsburghers Terry Bradshaw and Dennis Miller.

Indeed, he will do some “straight” jokes at his Carnegie Music Hall show in Oakland, but wouldn't dream of going a whole set in his own voice.

“If I did that, people would get mad,” he said. “People are paying money to see that ....

“It's like going to see Billy Joel, and you're waiting for him to play ‘Piano Man.' You're enjoying the show, but you can't really relax until you hear that.”

While Madden is Caliendo's “Piano Man,” one of his impersonations that is growing in popularity is President Trump — whose voice and mannerisms Caliendo started mimicking a few years ago.

“When I used to do it, it just got an OK kind or reaction,” the comic says. “Now, it gets a huge reaction — some positive, some negative. It's interesting to see the volume of reaction.”

Caliendo's website (frankcaliendo.com) even has a collection of “#If Trump Were a …” videos, with Caliendo imagining the president as a mailman, youth basketball coach, etc., always self-confident, knowledgeable and generally the best at whatever he's doing.

“During the election, I was just looking for something different,” Caliendo says. “He was saying he could do everything. It seemed to be in his character.

“I think Alec Baldwin does a good impression (of Trump), but it's so angry and mean. Mine's so silly. I just try and take him to another level of insanity.”

Other impressions in his live show include his popular takes on sports personalities like Madden, Jon Gruden, Charles Barkley, Stephen A. Smith. The sports angle is what marked him as a unique comic impressionist, though he also “does” Robin Williams, Morgan Freeman, Robert De Niro, William Shatner and a variety of other actors.

These days, Caliendo is hoping to be an actor himself — a real actor.

“Why I want to break away from (impressions) is the acting is more artistic for me, rather than audience pleasing,” he says.

“Any time someone has me on a sitcom, they rewrite the part so the character does impressions. … It kind of defeats the purpose.”

He says he didn't have any “ideal part” in mind, though he has been dabbling in some serious work.

“I don't have anything specific, but I've been working on ‘Doubt' — the Father Flynn character (from the John Patrick Shanley play), for the last five six months. It's dark, heavy, difficult. I'm starting to finally get the relaxed feeling as a good actor.

“But if somebody wanted me to do a big movie role, I would not be ready. It takes time and reps, just like any sport. Right now my ideal thing is to get some small roles, get comfortable in the part. I'm not trying to hit something out of the park, just trying to learn my craft.”

Though he's spending time with his family (he coaches his son's flag football team, but said he doesn't “go Gruden” on the kids), the biggest reason he has cut back on touring is to study the craft of acting.

“There's a lot that goes into it,” he says. “Especially listening — listening is the key. I see I don't listen as much as I should in life.

“My wife agrees.”

Tom Scanlon is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.