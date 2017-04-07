Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Looking for weekend plans? We have you covered

Tribune-Review | Friday, April 7, 2017, 12:21 p.m.
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are top picks from around the region:

‘Con' culture

For pop culture aficionados, it's a big weekend in Pittsburgh. The Tekko convention , with all thing Japanese, runs through Sunday at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. Steel City Con is in Monroeville all weekend and will host the farewell tour of the original Batman and Robin. And the PIX: The Pittsburgh Indy Comic Expo is at the August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh on April 9.

Mean and meaner

Don Rickles may be gone, but there are several insult comedians following in his footsteps, including Lisa Lampanelli , who performs at Greensburg's Palace Theatre on April 7, and Lewis Black who's at Heinz Hall on April 8.

Other weekend highlights

Gustavo Dudamel conducts the Pittsburgh Symphony, April 7 and 9, at Heinz Hall. pittsburghsymphony.org

Quantum Theatre presents “Collaborators,” April 7-30, at 6500 Hamilton Ave., East Liberty. quantumtheatre.org

• Country star Trace Adkins , April 8 at the Palace Theatre, Greensburg. thepalacetheatre.org

