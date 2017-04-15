Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Festival director has come full circle from days as an exhibitor

As executive director of the Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Festival, Diane Shrader wants people to know that the festival is more than just four days of fun in Twin Lakes Park. The festival partners in events such as Westmoreland Cultural Trust's Rock the Palace battle of the bands and T.G.I.S. summer concerts. It sponsors the Westmoreland Art Nationals, with separate annual juried exhibits at Westmoreland County Community College and at the festival. It also sponsors short story and poetry contests for youths and adults and a youth art contest. Submissions come from around the country and, for the first time this year, there was an international submission from India.

Shrader started with the festival in the early 1980s as an exhibitor and moved up the ranks from volunteer to employee to boss. Her daughter Erin Shrader is the festival's administrative assistant. Husband and father Jeff Shrader completes the Greensburg family unit.

Question: How does the festival keep people coming back year after year?

Answer: We want some staples who are here every year that people look forward to, and we want some fresh things. Some people like to come for a certain jeweler or a piece of pottery that they keep adding to their pottery collection. We have what we call preferred vendors, and some of them have been here for 30 years. There are about 15 of them and they know they'll have their favorite spot. Everybody else gets juried in – we have a committee that goes over every single application.

Q: What's new and exciting this year?

A: We have Franz Spohn coming. Franz was at the festival eons ago. He's from Edinboro, and he has work in museums all over the world; he's very popular. He does portraits made out of gumballs. It sounds a little hokey, but it's not.

We're going to honor Arnold Palmer, so we'll be making his portrait. Franz will have everything ready — he designs the art and knows what gumballs will be used, and then our visitors will actually finish the mural. I'm really excited about that, because it's an opportunity for our visitors to work with an international artist. Then we'll be looking for a home for the mural after the festival.

Q: What surprised you the most when you took over as executive director?

A: That it does actually take the whole year to plan the festival.

Q: What's the biggest challenge?

A: This might sound ridiculous – parking everyone. I've said it since I started. There's no public parking here, so park lots are all for vendors. Of course, we have more vendors than we have spaces. When a performer comes in and they're on at 11, I'm counting on them leaving right after so we can park somebody else in their space.

Q: What's the best part of the job?

A: Working with people. I love going to every single artist market booth down there to ask them how they're doing, are sales good, are they happy, is there something we can do to improve things? That's their livelihood, so I want it to be profitable and enjoyable for them. Then there are the visitors. I want them to come back multiple days, because something different is going on all the time. And I want them to be happy and walk away with a great experience.

Q: Separate yourself from the job and tell what you like best as a festival-goer.

A: I like to go for the bands and look at the crowds. Are there a lot of people listening? Is the band interacting with the crowd? So my favorite bands are the ones the people want to see.

Q: That's still work. What about you personally?

A: When I was coming to the festival for my own enjoyment, I liked the Celtic bands, reggae, the cultural bands. Music that's not mainstream around here. You can go see a rock band or a country band pretty easily, but you don't see a Celtic band so often. I like that.

For the crafters, of course women like jewelry, and because I like to sew, I like to see what other people are sewing.

Q: When you were an exhibitor, what did you sell?

A: I did stenciling. At that time, country crafts were very popular, so there were a lot of geese that said ‘welcome' on them, little wooden boxes with stencils, things like that, some with stencils I designed and hand-cut.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750 or smcmarlin@tribweb.com.