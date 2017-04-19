Entertainment planner: April 20-May 3
APRIL 20
Kevin M. McManus & The Bone Forum, Westmoreland Museum of American Art, Greensburg. 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org
“The Odd Couple Female Version,” April 20-23, Geyer Performing Arts Center, Scottdale. 724-887-0887 or geyerpac.com
Pittsburgh Public Theater's “Death of a Salesman,” April 20-May 21, O'Reilly Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-316-1600 or ppt.org
“Animaniacs Live,” Carnegie Library Music Hall, Munhall. librarymusichall.com
JFilm Festival, April 20-30, mostly at Manor Theatre, Squirrel Hill. filmpittsburgh.org
APRIL 21
Robby Krieger, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Pittsburgh Symphony's Weekend of Mozart, April 21-23, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org
All-Star Smooth Jazz Celebration, Manchester Craftsmen's Guild, Pittsburgh's North Side. mcg.org
PUNKapalooza with the Derek Woods Band and more, April 21-22, Moondog's, Blawnox. 412-828-2040 or moondogs.us
The Mads from MST3K, April 21-22, Hollywood Theater, Dormont. 412-563-0368 or thehollywooddormont.org
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's “Romeo & Juliet,” April 21-23, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
APRIL 22
Earth Day
Rock the Palace, Palace Theater, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
The Outlaws, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org
BJM Danse, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
The Chainsmokers, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com
Dave Mason, Carnegie Library Music Hall, Munhall. librarymusichall.com
APRIL 23
Frank Iero and the Patience, Stage AE, Pittsburgh's North Shore. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com
APRIL 24
Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters, Jergel's Rhythm Grille, Warrendale. 724-799-8333 or jergels.com
Monica Herzig, Manchester Craftsmen's Guild, Pittsburgh's North Side. mcgjazz.org
APRIL 25
Sarah Silverman, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or heinzhall.org
Glass City Swing Band's “Spring Swing,” Greensburg Salem Middle School auditorium. 724-374-3777 or glasscityswingband.com
APRIL 26
“Absence: A Play,” Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Hypnotic Brass Ensemble, August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
“Disenchanted,” Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
APRIL 27
Stage Right Pittsburgh's “The Red Velvet Cake War,” April 27- May 6, Lauri Ann West Community Center, O'Hara. 412-228-0566 or stagerightpgh.org
APRIL 28
“Art as Fashion,” April 28 and 30, Westmoreland Museum of American Art, Greensburg. 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org
Theatre Factory's “Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical,” April 28-May 14, Trafford. 412-374-9200 or thetheatrefactory.org
Pittsburgh Symphony's “Buchbinder's Birthday,” April 28-30, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org
Comedian Roy Wood Jr., Rex Theater, Pittsburgh's South Side. 412-381-6811 or rextheater.com
Kinky Friedman, Club Café, Pittsburgh's South Side. 412-431-4950 or clubcafelive.com
Jimmy Thackery and the Drivers, Moondog's, Blawnox. moondogs.us
“Fishin' For Trouble” (dinner theater), from Armstrong Community Theater, April 28-30, Worthington Civic Center, Worthington. 724-297-3228 or armstrongcommunitytheater.org
APRIL 29
Fort Ligonier opens for season. 724-238-9701 or fortligonier.org
Raise Your Voice Festival, Monessen City Park Amphitheater. Details on Facebook
Brian Regan, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or heinzhall.org
FutureFest, Phipps Conservatory, Oakland. 412-622-6914 or phipps.conservatory.org
Pittsburgh Opera's “The Summer King,” April 29-May 7, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or pittsburghopera.org
Art all night, April 29-30, Lawrenceville. artallnight.org
APRIL 30
“Welcome to Night Vale” live podcast, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
MAY 3
Westmoreland Night of Stars, May 3-4, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-925-1123 or john@noblemediation.com
Coco Montoya, Jergel's Rhythm Grille, Warrendale. 724-799-8333 or jergels.com