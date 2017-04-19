Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Entertainment planner: April 20-May 3

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, April 19, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Pittsburgh Public Theater
Zach Grenier
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
Blues-rock musician Derek Woods stands for a portrait on June 27, 2016.
Chris Jensen
Dave Mason
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Sarah Silverman arrives at the The Hollywood Reporter's Women In Entertainment Breakfast on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2014, in Los Angeles.
Brian Kanof
Kinky Friedman
Evan Sanders | Trib Total Media
Kathleen Nadeau (front), of Belleville, Ill., and Will Vockell of Hamersville, Oh., portraying soldiers with the French Army, cover their ears while discharging a 12 lb. Smooth Bore Bronze Cannon when nearly 100 troops from Seven Years War, Inc. and the Detachment of the 8th Pennsylvania Regiment encamped at Fort Ligonier for living history activities, drills and tactical demonstrations on Saturday, May 23, 2015.
Carnegie Museum of Art
Portrait of Josh Gibson, Homestead Grays baseball player, standing on Forbes Field, October - November 1942
Pittsburgh Cultural Trust
The cast of 'Disenchanted'
cocomontoyaband.com
Coco Montoya

Updated 1 hour ago

APRIL 20

Kevin M. McManus & The Bone Forum, Westmoreland Museum of American Art, Greensburg. 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org

“The Odd Couple Female Version,” April 20-23, Geyer Performing Arts Center, Scottdale. 724-887-0887 or geyerpac.com

Pittsburgh Public Theater's “Death of a Salesman,” April 20-May 21, O'Reilly Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-316-1600 or ppt.org

“Animaniacs Live,” Carnegie Library Music Hall, Munhall. librarymusichall.com

JFilm Festival, April 20-30, mostly at Manor Theatre, Squirrel Hill. filmpittsburgh.org

APRIL 21

Robby Krieger, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Pittsburgh Symphony's Weekend of Mozart, April 21-23, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

All-Star Smooth Jazz Celebration, Manchester Craftsmen's Guild, Pittsburgh's North Side. mcg.org

PUNKapalooza with the Derek Woods Band and more, April 21-22, Moondog's, Blawnox. 412-828-2040 or moondogs.us

The Mads from MST3K, April 21-22, Hollywood Theater, Dormont. 412-563-0368 or thehollywooddormont.org

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's “Romeo & Juliet,” April 21-23, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

APRIL 22

Earth Day

Rock the Palace, Palace Theater, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

The Outlaws, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org

BJM Danse, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

The Chainsmokers, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com

Dave Mason, Carnegie Library Music Hall, Munhall. librarymusichall.com

APRIL 23

Frank Iero and the Patience, Stage AE, Pittsburgh's North Shore. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com

APRIL 24

Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters, Jergel's Rhythm Grille, Warrendale. 724-799-8333 or jergels.com

Monica Herzig, Manchester Craftsmen's Guild, Pittsburgh's North Side. mcgjazz.org

APRIL 25

Sarah Silverman, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or heinzhall.org

Glass City Swing Band's “Spring Swing,” Greensburg Salem Middle School auditorium. 724-374-3777 or glasscityswingband.com

APRIL 26

“Absence: A Play,” Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Hypnotic Brass Ensemble, August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

“Disenchanted,” Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

APRIL 27

Stage Right Pittsburgh's “The Red Velvet Cake War,” April 27- May 6, Lauri Ann West Community Center, O'Hara. 412-228-0566 or stagerightpgh.org

APRIL 28

“Art as Fashion,” April 28 and 30, Westmoreland Museum of American Art, Greensburg. 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org

Theatre Factory's “Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical,” April 28-May 14, Trafford. 412-374-9200 or thetheatrefactory.org

Pittsburgh Symphony's “Buchbinder's Birthday,” April 28-30, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

Comedian Roy Wood Jr., Rex Theater, Pittsburgh's South Side. 412-381-6811 or rextheater.com

Kinky Friedman, Club Café, Pittsburgh's South Side. 412-431-4950 or clubcafelive.com

Jimmy Thackery and the Drivers, Moondog's, Blawnox. moondogs.us

“Fishin' For Trouble” (dinner theater), from Armstrong Community Theater, April 28-30, Worthington Civic Center, Worthington. 724-297-3228 or armstrongcommunitytheater.org

APRIL 29

Fort Ligonier opens for season. 724-238-9701 or fortligonier.org

Raise Your Voice Festival, Monessen City Park Amphitheater. Details on Facebook

Brian Regan, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or heinzhall.org

FutureFest, Phipps Conservatory, Oakland. 412-622-6914 or phipps.conservatory.org

Pittsburgh Opera's “The Summer King,” April 29-May 7, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or pittsburghopera.org

Art all night, April 29-30, Lawrenceville. artallnight.org

APRIL 30

“Welcome to Night Vale” live podcast, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

MAY 3

Westmoreland Night of Stars, May 3-4, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-925-1123 or john@noblemediation.com

Coco Montoya, Jergel's Rhythm Grille, Warrendale. 724-799-8333 or jergels.com

