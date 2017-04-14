Get out this weekend with these 5 events around Western Pennsylvania

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Looking for '80s nostalgia?

The Psychedelic Furs , whose song “Pretty in Pink” gained fame in the teen movie of the same name, are back on the road and coming to Mr. Small's Theatre in Millvale on April 14. Opening is another 1980s stalwart, Robyn Hitchcock. Details: 412-821-4447 or mrsmalls.com.

Local boy does good

Since 2012, Dan + Shay have been making inroads in the country music business, which is making people in Dan Smyers' hometown of McCandless happy. Check them out April 15 at Stage AE on Pittsburgh North Shore. Details: 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com.

Find the funny

Comedian Frank Caliendo is looking to break away from “just impressions,” but don't worry, he'll bring all your favorites to the Carnegie Library Music Hall in Munhall on April 15. Details: librarymusichall.com.

Pittsburgh in the movies

The Indie Oaks Film Festival , April 15 at the Oaks Theater in Oakmont, promises the best short films that Pittsburgh has to offer, include “Immaculate Reception” from 2013. Details: 412-828-6322 or theoakstheater.com.

A comedy about death

City Theatre's “Wild with Happy” centers around a man searching for a way to send his deceased mother off in style with the help of some outrageous characters. It plays through May 7 at the South Side theater. Details: 412-431-2489 or citytheatrecompany.org.