'The Mads are Back' and funnier than ever

Throughout their careers, comedic writer/performers Trace Beaulieu and Frank Conniff, who work together as the Mads, have found adulation on their own quirky terms.

Among his many roles, Beaulieu has acted in fan-favorite “Freaks and Geeks” and Conniff was once the head writer for the much-loved, but short-lived animated show “Invader Zim.”

To their fans, though, they are probably best known for their roles on the TV show “Mystery Science Theater 3000,” in which show creator Joel Hodgson was launched into space and forced by a pair of malevolent scientists to watch B-movies with robot pals of his own creation.

They fought the boredom and insanity by making fun of the movies they were forced to endure.

In “The Mads are Back,” which comes to Dormont's Hollywood Theater on April 21 and 22, the two carry on that tradition in a live theater setting. The name is a reference to their roles as mad scientists of a sort on “MST3K.”

Though, the pair are not involved with the “Mystery Science Theater 3000” reboot that hit Netflix on April 14, they have mined similar comedic territory and preserved their familiarity with the wise-cracking-at-a-bad-movie format through their participation in “MST3K” spinoff “Cinematic Titanic.”

A Mads show finds the two doing what they do best. “It's very simple, it's just us, two microphones and a movie. We just make fun of the movie, riff on it, and do commentary as it's happening,” Conniff says. As the Mads, the pair have a comedic rapport that is rooted in the absurd and conveyed from an outsider's perspective. “Trace and I grew up in different states. Trace grew up in Minnesota. I grew up in New York, but we grew up watching the same TV shows, watching the same movies, listening to the same music,” Conniff says.

“When we started playing the mad scientists we both were on the same page right from the start about the kind of rapport we wanted to have. We're both fans of old-time comedy teams like Laurel and Hardy and Abbott and Costello and the Marx Brothers and that's the sensibility we tried to bring to it.”

Though the “MST3K” format is rigorous, it is Beaulieu and Conniff's comedic native tongue, inherent to their instincts and sensibilities. They are happy to give audiences what they want.

“Of all the things we've done, ‘Mystery Science Theater' is the most popular and has the most enduring appeal to audiences. It's very easy for us to slip back into that mode and do that kind of humor because ‘Mystery Science Theater' humor is our sense of humor,” Conniff says. “It's just a really good fit. The audiences are coming to hear a kind of comedy that really comes from our senses of humor.”

Ian Thomas is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.