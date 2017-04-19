Moving up to the big house
The Chainsmokers return to Pittsburgh after playing Thrival Festival in late September. This time, they're moving up to the big house — PPG Paints Arena on April 22.
The band will play 38 dates on this North American tour, which shares the same name of their first full length album, “Memories ... Do Not Open,” released April 7 via Disruptor and Columbia records.
The new album features singles “Paris” and “Something Just Like This,” with the latter featuring Coldplay. The album is sprinkled with special appearances by Florida Georgia Line, Emily Warren and others.
The duo entered Top 40 radio play with songs like “#Selfie,” “Don't Let Me Down” featuring Pittsburgh's own Daya, and “Closer,” featuring pop singer Halsey. This year, The Chainsmokers won their first Grammy award, winning best dance recording for “Don't Let Me Down.” At the iHeartRadio Music Awards, the band won best new artist and best new pop artist among other awards.
Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show are $39 to $53.25, or much higher on the resale market. Details: 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com
— Zach Brendza