Classic take on star-crossed lovers

Kellie B. Gormly | Wednesday, April 19, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Aimee DiAndrea
Amanda Cochrane and Yoshiaki Nakano, Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre principal dancers
Aimee DiAndrea
Amanda Cochrane and Yoshiaki Nakano, Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre principal dancers
Aimee DiAndrea
Amanda Cochrane and Yoshiaki Nakano, Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre principal dancers
Duane Rieder
Alexandra Kochis and Alejandro Diaz in Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's 'Romeo & Juliet'
Duane Rieder
Alexandra Kochis and Alejandro Diaz in Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's 'Romeo & Juliet'

The ballet that closes the season of the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre bears no resemblance to the happy Taylor Swift version of Romeo and Juliet story.

This production of “Romeo and Juliet” – opening April 21 at the Benedum Center, and playing for five shows over three days – presents the Shakespearean romantic tragedy in all its raw emotion, through the language of dance, says principal dancer Amanda Cochrane. The role of Juliet is the most emotional role she ever has danced, Cochrane says. At the tragic end of the story, her character mimes a scream upon finding her lover dead, then stabs herself in despair.

“It just gives you the most incredible chill watching it,” says Cochrane, who joined the Pittsburgh Ballet Theater's roster in 2009. “It's so powerful.”

Dancing the romantic Juliet's part gives a ballerina a dream role, says Cochrane, who has wanted to play the challenging Juliet – drawn into a forbidden love affair with Romeo, who comes from an enemy family ­— for a long time.

“When we first started learning this, I was very, very nervous. … She's so complex,” Cochrane says about Juliet. “She has all these emotions, and she starts out very loving and innocent in the beginning. She matured as she falls in love with Romeo.

“I had to work really hard on giving her character the attention it deserves,” says Cochrane, who especially loves the story's famous balcony scene. “With this production that we're doing, I've had to really work hard on making my dancing and acting more natural.”

The choreography involves a lot of difficult falling movements where Romeo rushes in to catch Juliet, Cochrane says.

“You have to really trust your partner, and he has to really trust you,” she says. “I actually lose my stomach sometimes because … it's all happening so fast. It's quite a rush. It's just a lot of big movements.”

Complementing the dancing is the beautiful music from Russian composer Sergei Prokofiev, which Cochrane says “carries you in a way that is hard to describe. … It's the most beautiful music.”

Although the Pittsburgh Ballet has done a few “Romeo and Juliet” shows in the past, this one — which has a cast of about 40 dancers, plus extras — marks the North American debut of a version by choreographer Derek Deane. He has spent a few weeks here in Pittsburgh to coach the dancers and guide the production, a classic take on star-crossed lovers.

Terrence S. Orr, artistic director of PBT, says his previous “Romeo and Juliet” productions had a more contemporary feel than Deane's, which originated in 1998 with the English National Ballet. Orr visited England, saw the costumes by Italian designer Roberta Guidi di Bagno and purchased them.

“It's quite beautiful,” Orr says about “Romeo and Juliet,” which is one of his favorite ballets.

“Derek Deane's choreography is perfect,” Orr says. “It's a deep story. It's got life and love and happiness and sadness and everything in it.”

Kellie B. Gormly is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

