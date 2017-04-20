Wendy Bell plans 'Evening of Thanks' at Greensburg's Palace Theatre

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Former WTAE-TV news anchor Wendy Bell will appear on June 28 at Greensburg's Palace Theatre for what she is calling “An Evening of Thanks With Wendy Bell.”

“You are the second most loving zip code and town for me on Facebook. First is, obviously, the city of Pittsburgh. Second is Greensburg,” Bell says in Facebook and Palace website announcements.

The station fired Bell last year, citing controversial comments she posted and later deleted on the company's Facebook account about the March 9, 2016, shooting deaths of five adults and an unborn child in a backyard barbecue ambush in Wilkinsburg.

The company's delayed reaction and Bell's subsequent firing drew widespread public criticism on social media.

Bell, who is suing WTAE, retains a popular online presence, with more than 90,000 followers on her Facebook page, positivelywendybell.

She previously announced plans to turn that account into a subscription-based website with the same name, focusing on “the goodness that is out there.”

“You are going to see my new online community before anyone else, before it goes live,” Bell says of her Palace Theatre event.

According to the Palace website, Bell will share “heart-warming, inspiring stories of three amazing people who have overcome seemingly insurmountable odds.”

Proceeds will benefit projects to further help those individuals, as well as support a Westmoreland County nonprofit, the site notes.

Tickets for a 6:30 p.m. VIP event are $75; tickets for the 8:15 p.m. show are priced at $15, $25 and $50.

Details: 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org