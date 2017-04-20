Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More A and E

Wendy Bell plans 'Evening of Thanks' at Greensburg's Palace Theatre

Tribune-Review | Thursday, April 20, 2017, 9:48 a.m.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Former WTAE news anchor Wendy Bell is shown at her home in Point Breeze, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. Bell will be starting an online subscription news service called Positively Wendy Bell near the end of summer.

Updated 1 hour ago

Former WTAE-TV news anchor Wendy Bell will appear on June 28 at Greensburg's Palace Theatre for what she is calling “An Evening of Thanks With Wendy Bell.”

“You are the second most loving zip code and town for me on Facebook. First is, obviously, the city of Pittsburgh. Second is Greensburg,” Bell says in Facebook and Palace website announcements.

The station fired Bell last year, citing controversial comments she posted and later deleted on the company's Facebook account about the March 9, 2016, shooting deaths of five adults and an unborn child in a backyard barbecue ambush in Wilkinsburg.

The company's delayed reaction and Bell's subsequent firing drew widespread public criticism on social media.

Bell, who is suing WTAE, retains a popular online presence, with more than 90,000 followers on her Facebook page, positivelywendybell.

She previously announced plans to turn that account into a subscription-based website with the same name, focusing on “the goodness that is out there.”

“You are going to see my new online community before anyone else, before it goes live,” Bell says of her Palace Theatre event.

According to the Palace website, Bell will share “heart-warming, inspiring stories of three amazing people who have overcome seemingly insurmountable odds.”

Proceeds will benefit projects to further help those individuals, as well as support a Westmoreland County nonprofit, the site notes.

Tickets for a 6:30 p.m. VIP event are $75; tickets for the 8:15 p.m. show are priced at $15, $25 and $50.

Details: 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.