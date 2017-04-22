Pittsburgh Dance Council announces '17-'18 lineup

Pittsburgh Dance Council's 2017-18 season starts off especially early this year with a free performance that defies the usual definition of “dance.”

Blue Lapis Light has created a site-specific, aerial dance in which dancers will repel down the side of Fifth Avenue Place. This spectacular Pittsburgh premiere will be performed on June 2 and 3 as part of the Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival.

“We are trying to push the definition of dance — to show people that dance can mean anything as broadly as the word ‘art' can mean anything,” says Randal Miller, director of dance programming and special projects for Pittsburgh Cultural Trust. “This is another example of introducing people to dance who might not have thought it's something they like.”

In 2016-17, Miller's first year of programming the Dance Council lineup, subscription rates hit a five-year high, with many sold-out performances. A $10 ticket was added to the price menu to help ease people into the dance scene.

“What is really fascinating is we had 1,300 tickets this year purchased for the Dance Council by people who had never purchased a Cultural District ticket — ever,” Miller says. “So I hope we can build on that.”

The rest of the 2017-18 lineup:

Alonzo King Lines Ballet, Oct. 7: Choreographer Alonzo King presents contemporary ballet with beautiful, lengthy, athletic movement, Miller says. His original works explore new possibilities of form, above and beyond traditional techniques.

Kyle Abraham/Abraham.In.Motion, Nov. 10-11: The Pittsburgh native, MacArthur grant “genius,” and rising dance star returns home to present his distinctive choreography, which approaches movement as a way to explore personal identity. The program includes “The Quiet Dance,” set to Leonard Bernstein's “Some Other Time,” and “Absent Matter,” a look at race through the eyes of the disenfranchised.

Grupo Corpo, Jan. 17, 2018: This renowned Brazilian dance company's 21 dancers fuse modern and classical dance with Afro-Brazilian forms such as samba, bossa nova and capoeira. “Suite Branca” marks their first collaboration with Brazilian rock artist Sam Rosa. “Danca Sinfonica” revels in presenting the best of the company's 40-year history.

Diavolo — Architecture in Motion, Feb. 17: Here, dance is used to explore the bonds between the human body and its architectural environment. “It's about the relationship to the scenic elements as much as it is to the movement of the dancers,” Miller says. Their piece, “LOST (Losing One's Self Temporarily)” consists of two pieces. In “Passenger,” four elements will stretch the entire length of the Byham Theater stage. “This thing moves and is manipulated by the dance,” Miller says. “On one side, it's a staircase and the other side is a train. The staircase has trap doors and becomes a slide.” In “Cubicle,” heavy wooden boxes represent monotonous workday reality.

Wang Ramirez, March 7: Sebastien Ramirez and Honji Wang bring a powerful blend of hip-hop street moves and modern dance. Their “Borderline” includes rigging and cables as a metaphor of the limitations of society, allowing the dancers to fly, but holding them back at the same time . “You have this weird balance of freedom and constraint,” Miller says. “It gives you a power to overcome gravity in some instances, but you are still held back.”

Bodytraffic, April 14: This acclaimed repertory company works with some of the best choreographers in the world. They will present three works — Hofesh Shecter's “Dust” is based on commercialism and the ephemeral nature of life. “It is a really heavy piece that gives me goosebumps every time I see it,” Miller says. The company heads in a completely different direction in “o2Joy,” danced to jazz standards in a “cute, fun, uplifting piece.” The mysterious and explosive “Private Games” will also be performed.

Pittsburgh Dance Council season subscriptions are $60 to $285 at 412-456-1390. Single tickets begin at $10. Details: 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org/dance

Sally Quinn is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.