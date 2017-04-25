'Daily Show' correspondent Roy Wood Jr. takes to South Side stage

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Doing funny bits on “The Daily Show” can be quite a career boost for young comic actors.

Stephen “The Late Show” Colbert, Steve “The Office” Carrell, Ed “The Hangover” Helms and John “Last Week Tonight” Oliver took off from recurring appearances on “The Daily Show” to become comedy leading men.

And then there's Trevor Noah, who spun a contributor role into becoming the successor to Jon Stewart as host of “The Daily Show.”

One of Noah's first moves was to hire a new batch of correspondents, including a then-little known comic named Roy Wood Jr.

Wood, who brings his stand up show to Pittsburgh's Rex Theater this weekend, says he landed an audition a few weeks before Noah's fall of 2015 premiere.

“I had no clue what they were looking for,” Wood says. “Sometimes, it just lines up. Thought nothing of it. After the audition, I was back at the airport within 20 minutes. The next day, I got the call that I got the job.”

He says Noah had the most influence on hiring him.

“Trevor and I are pretty much on the same wave length, comedically,” the soft-spoken — during an interview, at least — Wood says. “I think where we differ largely is that Trevor is definitely more analytical, anger isn't his default emotion.

“For me, there's enough going on in this administration that can instantly make me upset. For me it's tougher to find funny through the anger.”

Wood pulled off a very tricky funny-through-the-anger moonshot in his first big “Daily Show” contribution. In the wake of a string of unarmed black men being shot by police officers around the country, Wood and Jordan Klepper (“Senior Caucasian Correspondent”) taped a long segment in which they talked to experts and even a Wisconsin police chief whose force was under scrutiny for one of the killings.

The piece walked a comedic tightrope, with a deadpan Klepper promoting, “All cops are great, right?” — and a befuddled Wood countering, “No, all cops are racist, right?”

“Thankfully, the police chief understood and let us rib him — all in the spirit of being informative,” Wood says.

Since the piece aired, he says, “I've heard from other police officers here and there — some said they were showed (Wood and Klepper's segment) as part of their own implicit bias training.”

Looking back on it, Wood says that the cops segment is almost surreal.

“That was the first week of the show. I was more nervous about that than the first night of the show,” he says. “When you're talking about an issue that people are protesting, a serious problem — and you're out here putting on jokes about it? Those jokes have to be precise.”

Wood makes those tricky jokes about racism in his stand-up act.

His recent “Father Figure” special on Comedy Central has him talking about buying a phone. When he asks for a bag, the clerk tries to talk him out of getting a bag, to “protect the Earth.”

“This has nothing to do with the Earth,” Wood relates snapping to the clerk. “I'm a black man in America. I got to leave this store with a bag.”

And there's a bit with Wood giving the “facts of life” talk, backstage, to his infant son: “Get yourself a white friend. Black men with white friends are 38 percent less likely to be shot by the police.”

Wood is not all about satires on racism, however. The former “Sullivan & Son” (TBS, 2011-14) cast member has his silly side, going back to how he launched his career.

Wood was studying broadcast journalism at Florida A&M University when he started submitting “prank call” segments to a local radio station. The pranks became a minor local hit, and the enterprising young performer would tape them and send them to radio stations in other cities. He says he let other radio stations air them, for free — then used them to book shows at comedy clubs in those cities.

Though he released three recordings of his prank calls, these days Wood is much more likely to be ranting on Twitter than goofing on strangers over the phone.

“Prank calls are done,” he says. “They're done. To do them properly requires a level of frequency my schedule doesn't allow. ... And technology has changed. It's harder to mask your number, harder to cloak who you are.”

Tom Scanlon is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.