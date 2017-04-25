Cal U, Omni Bedford Springs Resort hosting living history events

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

World War II Weekend: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. April 29, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 30, Omni Bedford Springs Resort, 2138 Route 220, Bedford. Free except as otherwise noted. Details: omnihotels.com/hotels/bedford-springs or 814-623-8100

History aficionados can learn about eras from the medieval age to the Civil War to War World II this weekend, as California University of Pennsylvania and the Omni Bedford Springs Resort each host different events.

Cal U's department of history, politics and society will host “A Trip Through Time” on April 29 at its Washington County campus.

Re-enactors and historians will visit the Natali Student Center, with activities including:

• Military encampments, featuring the 63rd Pennsylvania Volunteer Co. Civil War Re-enactors, Voices of the Confederacy, and the 42nd Royal Highlanders from the French and Indian War.

• Displays of Native American armaments and artifacts presented by Todd “Ghost in the Head” Johnson, and cultural items from the French and Indian War and Revolutionary War periods presented by Scottish Jacobite re-enactor James Roberts.

• Demonstrations of fencing and dancing by the Pittsburgh Country Scottish Dancers, the Society for Creative Anachronism, and the Cal U Fencing Club and Medieval Club, and primitive food preparation by Monica Colberg.

• A panel presentation with department faculty members responding to visitors' questions.

The more than 200-year-old Omni Bedford Springs Resort was occupied by the U.S. Navy between 1941-43 and used as a training facility for radio operators.

Between 1943-45, it served as a holding site for Japanese diplomats captured in Germany.

The World War II era will be brought to life with day-long exhibits featuring antique radio equipment, U.S. Navy artifacts, as well as historical naval and home front displays from the 1940s.

Events include:

• 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 29 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 30, exhibits by the Furious Fourth WWII Living History Group, the Bedford County Visitors Bureau and the Bedford County Historical Society, Reagan Room.

• 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. April 29 and 10 a.m. April 30, resort historic tour. $10.

• Noon April 29 and 1 p.m. April 30, WWII-themed activities for children ages 5 to 12, including drill, uniform showcase and message decoding. Parent must be present.

• 2 p.m. both days, learn about Bedford County's presence in WWII by Dennis Tice.

• 3 p.m. both days, meet Ellen Prentiss Campbell, author of “The Bow with Gold Seams,” a historical novel based on the time of WWII, Reagan Room.

• 7 p.m. April 29, showing of film “Casablanca,” Reagan Room, refreshments available for purchase.