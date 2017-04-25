Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More A and E

Cal U, Omni Bedford Springs Resort hosting living history events

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, April 25, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 59 minutes ago

History aficionados can learn about eras from the medieval age to the Civil War to War World II this weekend, as California University of Pennsylvania and the Omni Bedford Springs Resort each host different events.

Cal U's department of history, politics and society will host “A Trip Through Time” on April 29 at its Washington County campus.

Re-enactors and historians will visit the Natali Student Center, with activities including:

• Military encampments, featuring the 63rd Pennsylvania Volunteer Co. Civil War Re-enactors, Voices of the Confederacy, and the 42nd Royal Highlanders from the French and Indian War.

• Displays of Native American armaments and artifacts presented by Todd “Ghost in the Head” Johnson, and cultural items from the French and Indian War and Revolutionary War periods presented by Scottish Jacobite re-enactor James Roberts.

• Demonstrations of fencing and dancing by the Pittsburgh Country Scottish Dancers, the Society for Creative Anachronism, and the Cal U Fencing Club and Medieval Club, and primitive food preparation by Monica Colberg.

• A panel presentation with department faculty members responding to visitors' questions.

The more than 200-year-old Omni Bedford Springs Resort was occupied by the U.S. Navy between 1941-43 and used as a training facility for radio operators.

Between 1943-45, it served as a holding site for Japanese diplomats captured in Germany.

The World War II era will be brought to life with day-long exhibits featuring antique radio equipment, U.S. Navy artifacts, as well as historical naval and home front displays from the 1940s.

Events include:

• 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 29 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 30, exhibits by the Furious Fourth WWII Living History Group, the Bedford County Visitors Bureau and the Bedford County Historical Society, Reagan Room.

• 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. April 29 and 10 a.m. April 30, resort historic tour. $10.

• Noon April 29 and 1 p.m. April 30, WWII-themed activities for children ages 5 to 12, including drill, uniform showcase and message decoding. Parent must be present.

• 2 p.m. both days, learn about Bedford County's presence in WWII by Dennis Tice.

• 3 p.m. both days, meet Ellen Prentiss Campbell, author of “The Bow with Gold Seams,” a historical novel based on the time of WWII, Reagan Room.

• 7 p.m. April 29, showing of film “Casablanca,” Reagan Room, refreshments available for purchase.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.