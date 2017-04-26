Entertainment planner: April 27-May 10
APRIL 27
Stage Right Pittsburgh's “The Red Velvet Cake War,” April 27- May 6, Lauri Ann West Community Center, O'Hara. 412-228-0566 or stagerightpgh.org
APRIL 28
“Art as Fashion,” April 28 and 30, Westmoreland Museum of American Art, Greensburg. 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org
Theatre Factory's “Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical,” April 28-May 14, Trafford. 412-374-9200 or thetheatrefactory.org
Pittsburgh Symphony's “Buchbinder's Birthday,” April 28-30, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org
Comedian Roy Wood Jr., Rex Theater, Pittsburgh's South Side. 412-381-6811 or rextheater.com
Kinky Friedman, Club Café, Pittsburgh's South Side. 412-431-4950 or clubcafelive.com
Jimmy Thackery and the Drivers, Moondog's, Blawnox. moondogs.us
“Fishin' For Trouble” (dinner theater), from Armstrong Community Theater, April 28-30, Worthington Civic Center, Worthington. 724-297-3228 or armstrongcommunitytheater.org
“The Pirates of Penzance,” St. Vincent College's Gilbert and Sullivan Players, April 28-30, Robert S. Carey Student Center Performing Arts Center, Unity. stvincent.edu/community-events/the-arts/student-theater
APRIL 29
Fort Ligonier opens for season. 724-238-9701 or fortligonier.org
Raise Your Voice Festival, Monessen City Park Amphitheater. Details on Facebook
Brian Regan, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or heinzhall.org
FutureFest, Phipps Conservatory, Oakland. 412-622-6914 or phipps.conservatory.org
Pittsburgh Opera's “The Summer King,” April 29-May 7, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or pittsburghopera.org
Art all night, April 29-30, Lawrenceville. artallnight.org
“Nat Youngblood's Pittsburgh,” opens April 29 at the Fort Pitt Museum in Point State Park, Pittsburgh. 412-281-9284 or heinzhistorycenter.org/fort-pitt
Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra at St. Vincent Basilica, Unity. 724-805-2177
APRIL 30
“Welcome to Night Vale” live podcast, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
MAY 3
Westmoreland Night of Stars, May 3-4, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-925-1123 or john@noblemediation.com
Coco Montoya, Jergel's Rhythm Grille, Warrendale. 724-799-8333 or jergels.com
MAY 4
Pittsburgh Wine Festival, Heinz Field, Pittsburgh. pittsburghwinefestival.com
Chris Botti, with Pittsburgh Symphony, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org
Pittsburgh Musical Theater's “Tarzan,” May 4-14, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or pmt.org
MAY 5
Greensburg Civic Theatre's “Wait Until Dark,” May 5-7, Greensburg Garden & Civic Center. 724-836-7529 or gctheatre.org
Cesar Millan Live, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Katt Williams, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or heinzhall.org
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre presents “Millennial Movement,” May 5-6, Seton Hill University Performing Arts Center, Greensburg. pbt.org/performances/millennial-movement
“Perks of Being a Wallflower,” May 5-14, presented by Prime Stage, New Hazlett Theater, Pittsburgh's North Side. 412-267-4245 or primestage.com
Smoothfest Weekend with Gerald Albright and Jonathan Butler, May 5-6, August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
MAY 6
Opening day at Historic Hanna's Town, Hempfield. 724-532-1935 or westmorelandhistory.org
“Super. Natural.,” glass art by Jason Gamrath, opens May 6, Phipps Conservatory, Oakland. 412-622-6914 or phipps.conservatory.org
Loudon Wainwright III, with Lucy Wainwright Roche, Carnegie Lecture Hall, Oakland. calliopehouse.org
“Pinkalicious The Musical” and “The Adventures of Nate the Great,” May 6-21, Pittsburgh Playhouse, Oakland. 412-392-8000 or pittsburghplayhouse.com
MAY 7
Free Museum Day at six museums in the Ligonier Valley.
Raffi, Carnegie Library Music Hall, Munhall. librarymusichall.com
Indigo Girls, Carnegie Lecture Hall, Oakland. 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com
MAY 10
Fabulous Equinox Orchestra, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org