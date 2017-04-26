Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More A and E

Entertainment planner: April 27-May 10

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, April 26, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
David Bachman Photography
Alfred Walker as Josh Gibson in Pittsburgh Opera's 'The Summer King'
Fabrizio Ferri
Trumpeter Chris Botti
Pittsburgh Cultural Trust
Dog-whisperer Cesar Millan
Brian F. Henry | Trib Total Media
Hanna's Tavern at Hanna's Town in Hempfield Township, Thursday, July 2, 2015.
Jeremy Cowart
Indigo Girls are Emily Saliers (left) and Amy Ray.
Fort Pitt Museum
A painting from the 'Nate Youngblood's Pittsburgh' exhibit at Fort Pitt Museum.
jimmythackery.com
Jimmy Thackery
Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens

Updated 1 hour ago

APRIL 27

Stage Right Pittsburgh's “The Red Velvet Cake War,” April 27- May 6, Lauri Ann West Community Center, O'Hara. 412-228-0566 or stagerightpgh.org

APRIL 28

“Art as Fashion,” April 28 and 30, Westmoreland Museum of American Art, Greensburg. 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org

Theatre Factory's “Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical,” April 28-May 14, Trafford. 412-374-9200 or thetheatrefactory.org

Pittsburgh Symphony's “Buchbinder's Birthday,” April 28-30, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

Comedian Roy Wood Jr., Rex Theater, Pittsburgh's South Side. 412-381-6811 or rextheater.com

Kinky Friedman, Club Café, Pittsburgh's South Side. 412-431-4950 or clubcafelive.com

Jimmy Thackery and the Drivers, Moondog's, Blawnox. moondogs.us

“Fishin' For Trouble” (dinner theater), from Armstrong Community Theater, April 28-30, Worthington Civic Center, Worthington. 724-297-3228 or armstrongcommunitytheater.org

“The Pirates of Penzance,” St. Vincent College's Gilbert and Sullivan Players, April 28-30, Robert S. Carey Student Center Performing Arts Center, Unity. stvincent.edu/community-events/the-arts/student-theater

APRIL 29

Fort Ligonier opens for season. 724-238-9701 or fortligonier.org

Raise Your Voice Festival, Monessen City Park Amphitheater. Details on Facebook

Brian Regan, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or heinzhall.org

FutureFest, Phipps Conservatory, Oakland. 412-622-6914 or phipps.conservatory.org

Pittsburgh Opera's “The Summer King,” April 29-May 7, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or pittsburghopera.org

Art all night, April 29-30, Lawrenceville. artallnight.org

“Nat Youngblood's Pittsburgh,” opens April 29 at the Fort Pitt Museum in Point State Park, Pittsburgh. 412-281-9284 or heinzhistorycenter.org/fort-pitt

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra at St. Vincent Basilica, Unity. 724-805-2177

APRIL 30

“Welcome to Night Vale” live podcast, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

MAY 3

Westmoreland Night of Stars, May 3-4, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-925-1123 or john@noblemediation.com

Coco Montoya, Jergel's Rhythm Grille, Warrendale. 724-799-8333 or jergels.com

MAY 4

Pittsburgh Wine Festival, Heinz Field, Pittsburgh. pittsburghwinefestival.com

Chris Botti, with Pittsburgh Symphony, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

Pittsburgh Musical Theater's “Tarzan,” May 4-14, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or pmt.org

MAY 5

Greensburg Civic Theatre's “Wait Until Dark,” May 5-7, Greensburg Garden & Civic Center. 724-836-7529 or gctheatre.org

Cesar Millan Live, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Katt Williams, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or heinzhall.org

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre presents “Millennial Movement,” May 5-6, Seton Hill University Performing Arts Center, Greensburg. pbt.org/performances/millennial-movement

“Perks of Being a Wallflower,” May 5-14, presented by Prime Stage, New Hazlett Theater, Pittsburgh's North Side. 412-267-4245 or primestage.com

Smoothfest Weekend with Gerald Albright and Jonathan Butler, May 5-6, August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

MAY 6

Opening day at Historic Hanna's Town, Hempfield. 724-532-1935 or westmorelandhistory.org

“Super. Natural.,” glass art by Jason Gamrath, opens May 6, Phipps Conservatory, Oakland. 412-622-6914 or phipps.conservatory.org

Loudon Wainwright III, with Lucy Wainwright Roche, Carnegie Lecture Hall, Oakland. calliopehouse.org

“Pinkalicious The Musical” and “The Adventures of Nate the Great,” May 6-21, Pittsburgh Playhouse, Oakland. 412-392-8000 or pittsburghplayhouse.com

MAY 7

Free Museum Day at six museums in the Ligonier Valley.

Raffi, Carnegie Library Music Hall, Munhall. librarymusichall.com

Indigo Girls, Carnegie Lecture Hall, Oakland. 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com

MAY 10

Fabulous Equinox Orchestra, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.