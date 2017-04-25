Comedian Brian Regan hitting Heinz Hall to make up canceled show ... and it's free

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Brian Regan comes across as not just a really funny guy, but a nice one as well.

The veteran performer is one of the most popular comics going, squeezing in television appearances around a coast-to-coast touring schedule.

Yet he is not just making time to hit Pittsburgh to make up for a canceled show (due to the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra strike) last fall, he is doing it for free.

While doing a makeup show is standard procedure in show business, the likable Regan is taking a hit out of his own wallet.

If you have a ticket from his originally scheduled Oct. 8 show, you can use it to see him April 29 at Heinz Hall — and then get the money you paid for the ticket back. (Reimbursement will be applied to the credit card used to purchase the Oct. 8 tickets or, if tickets were purchased using cash, reimbursement will be made by check within 30 days following the performance.)

Which only makes the following question more difficult: What's not to like, about Brian Regan?

“Regan is the best,” one fan posted, below one of the comic's YouTube videos. “He can sell any joke, and he works clean, which is even more impressive.”

Indeed, he started a recent concert with a long tale about a visit to the emergency room, coaxing one guffaw after another out of the audience, without the hint of a curse word.

Watching him perform is almost like watching a variety of actors working through sketches. That must have been what his college football coach saw, when he encouraged him to get into acting.

After graduating from Ohio's Heidelberg University in the 1980s, Regan has been performing as a stand-up comic pretty much nonstop.

Regan started out as a touring comic — riding Greyhound buses around the country, until he could afford to buy a car.

He stuck with his goofy, “clean” comedy, and soon became a favorite of David Letterman's, eventually making 28 appearances on “The Late Show.”

In perhaps comedy's ultimate backhanded compliment, the New York Times has dubbed Regan “uncool so long that he's become kind of cool.”

The comic recalled a Pittsburgh show a few years ago, warming up the Heinz Hall crowd for headliner Jerry Seinfeld.

“No one paid any attention to me,” Regan said. “They were all there to see Jerry — but I didn't care. I couldn't believe I was in this amazing theater.”

Now, Regan makes his delayed return to Heinz Hall — this time as the comedy star everyone came to see.

Regan's popularity has steadily grown. He has had several cable concerts, released a half-dozen CD's and was a panelist on Seinfeld's short-lived “The Marriage Ref.”

Regan also keeps himself busy on Twitter. Recent post: “I just walked past Mike Tyson at the airport. True. I wonder if they would ever try to drag him off a plane.”

Tom Scanlon is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.