Bill O'Reilly back on air tonight with new podcast

The Washington Post | Monday, April 24, 2017, 12:51 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Bill O'Reilly may no longer be on television, but he's returning to the air Monday — with a new podcast episode.

The longtime cable-news host's run with Fox News ended last week amid a string of sexual harassment complaints against him. His ouster included $25 million in severance, equivalent to one year's salary.

O'Reilly's “No Spin News” podcast will be back at 7 p.m. Monday with a new episode, according to his personal website.

It would mark his first on-air comments since his departure from Fox following revelations that the host and network settled five harassment allegations. That news prompted questions about his conduct at the network, more accusers to step forward and an advertiser exodus.

After the split last week, O'Reilly released a statement saying “it is tremendously disheartening that we part ways due to completely unfounded claims.”

The “No Spin News” podcast is only available for paid subscribers to his website. The site still directs users to his now-disabled official Fox News Facebook page and a still-active personal Twitter account.

