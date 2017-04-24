Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Officials: 'Happy Days' star Moran likely died from cancer

The Associated Press | Monday, April 24, 2017, 1:51 p.m.
In this Sept. 24, 2008 file photo, Erin Moran arrives at the Fox Reality Channel Really Awards in Los Angeles.
In this July 12, 2001 file photo, Garry Marshall, from left, Tom Bosley, Marion Ross, Erin Moran, Henry Winkler, and Anson Williams of the television show 'Happy Days,' pose after Ross received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. Moran, the former child star who played Joanie Cunningham in the sitcoms 'Happy Days' and 'Joanie Loves Chachi,' has died at age 56. Police in Harrison County, Indiana said that she had been found unresponsive Saturday, April 22, 2017, after authorities received a 911 call.
This Feb. 19, 1982 file photo shows actress Erin Moran of the television show, 'Happy Days' in Los Angeles. Moran, the former child star who played Joanie Cunningham in the sitcoms 'Happy Days' and 'Joanie Loves Chachi,' has died at age 56. Police in Harrison County, Indiana said that she had been found unresponsive Saturday, April 22, 2017, after authorities received a 911 call.

CORYDON, Ind. -- Authorities say former “Happy Days” star Erin Moran likely died from cancer at her southern Indiana home.

A statement released Monday by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department says an autopsy revealed the 56-year-old actress had stage-four cancer, but doesn't specify what type.

The department says Moran died Saturday in the rural community of New Salisbury, about 20 miles northwest of Louisville, Kentucky. Officials say standard toxicology test results are pending but that no illegal narcotics were found at the home.

A Burbank, California, native, Moran began acting in TV and movies before she was 10 years old. In 1974, she was cast in “Happy Days” as Joanie Cunningham, the kid sister to high school student Richie Cunningham, played by Ron Howard.

