Teen pianist Tyler Stoner composing in his own style

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ligonier-area piano teacher Leslie Nemeth thinks so much of her former student Tyler Stoner that she organized a scholarship fundraiser to help him on his way to attending Carnegie Mellon University. The Ligonier Valley High School senior will enter CMU in the fall to study music composition.

The fundraiser will take the form of a piano recital during which Stoner, 18, will play some of his own pieces, along with music by better-known composers with names like Beethoven and Brahms.

Attendees will have a chance to see why Nemeth labels Stoner "a remarkable young performer." Stoner, in turn, credits parents Amy and Bob and brother Trey for always supporting him.

The recital will begin at 2 p.m. May 7 in the Ligonier Town Hall auditorium, with a reception following. Suggested donation is $8, or $5 for students.

Question: When did you start on the piano?

Answer: I started playing with Mrs. Nemeth when I was 7. It was something that my parents wanted me to pursue. My mom said she always wanted piano lessons when she was little. Both of (my parents) dabbled in some instruments and my brother took piano as well.

I didn't really like it when I was little and I didn't practice very much. It was something I stopped doing in about third or fourth grade.

Q: Obviously you got serious about it at some point.

A: My brother had just started college, and when he came back home for the summer, he had gotten into classical music. So then I got into classical music, and I started playing again when I was 14. It just became a big passion of mine. That made it obviously very different, because it was my pursuit then.

I started teaching myself a little bit and went back to Mrs. Nemeth for a while, and then I started taking classes at the CMU music preparatory school.

Q: When did you get into composing?

A: It was shortly after I took (piano) up again when I was 14. I always liked to imitate things that I like, so I would hear this cool music and I wanted to make my own.

Q: What are your influences?

A: Beethoven is the biggest one. I love Beethoven — he's the one my brother liked to listen to, too.

Q: Do you compose in the classical vein?

A: At first I would try to, but then I started to branch out into jazz and contemporary writing, too.

Q: Can you describe the original pieces you'll play at the recital?

A: They're very influenced by the Romantic era, but they're my own. I would say the intermezzi are influenced by Brahms. The rhapsody is more contemporary, I would say, and is more me. It's the first composition where I branch out into my own style.

Q: What is that style?

A: I know what I like and I know what I don't like, and there are certain chords and progressions that I enjoy more than others. One of the things I love about Beethoven is that he takes these little cells of the piece and put them in little places throughout the piece, and they're kind of hidden and disguised. I do that too.

Q: Do you ever listen to pop music, like when you're driving in the car?

A: I do like pop music. I like rock and roll and rap a little bit too, but mainly classical and jazz, and I really like George Gershwin too.

Q: What do you see in your future?

A: I want to write music for the theater, and I think that comes from me doing theater and acting.

Q: How long have you been doing theater?

A: I started at my old school, Valley School of Ligonier. They have a spring musical and everyone in 7th, 8th and 9th grade gets involved. You can either do stage crew, set construction or be in the show, so I was always in the show, and it was just fun. "Aladdin" was my first one. Every year I got a bigger part, and I got better as I went.

I just performed in "South Pacific" (at LVHS). I was Emile de Becque. He's the French planter and the love interest of Nellie, the main character.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.