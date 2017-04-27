Tell the president what you think at Pittsburgh public art project

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Is there something you'd like to tell President Donald Trump?

Then stop by the "I Wish to Say" public event in Pittsburgh's Market Square from 4 to 7 p.m. April 28 or 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 29, 99th and 100th days in office for the 45th president.

As part of artist Sheryl Oring's public art performance "I Wish to Say," the public is invited to share thoughts, feelings and suggestions on how the administration is fairing. Ten typists on vintage manual typewriters will set up a public office where Pittsburghers can dictate messages to the president.

I Wish to Say: 2016 from Sheryl Oring on Vimeo .

Oring also will present an artist's talk from 5:30 to 7 p.m. April 29 at 11 Stanwix St. The talk is free, but attendees are asked to register in advance by visiting publicartpittsburgh.org.

Oring has presented "I Wish to Say" more than 80 times around the country since 2004. The project grew out of concern that not enough American voices are being heard in regards to the current state-of-affairs. To date, more than 3,200 postcards have been sent to the White House as part of this project, including many that were shared in her 2016 book, "Activating Democracy: The I Wish to Say Project."

At each performance, Oring and her typists dress as secretaries from the 1960s and use vintage machines. Carbon paper is used to make two copies — one for the White House, and the other for Oring's ever-growing archive of American commentary.

This will be her first performance in Pittsburgh.

"I Wish to Say" is presented by the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership and the Office of Public Art.

Details: downtownpittsburgh.com