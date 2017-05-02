'Millennial Movement' brings together Seton Hill, Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre

The last time Seton Hill hosted Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre for a dance exhibition, audiences were treated to the sight of a stuffy symphony orchestra transforming into hockey players, and then back into a symphony once more.

This year, Pittsburgh Ballet artistic director Terrence S. Orr hopes to pull off an even bigger transformation with the “Millennial Movement” showcase: from ideas developed in the rehearsal hall, into five new, fully realized dance pieces, each choreographed by a Pittsburgh Ballet company dancer and performed by fellow company members.

“These five choreographers have had lots of choreographic experiences before, and the ‘Millennial' in the title is a tribute to them. They are the millennial generation, and these dances are being created by and danced by a new generation of choreographers and performers,” Orr says.

The choreographers and dancers behind “Millennial Movement” have been working on development of these dance pieces since late in 2016.

“These projects are very important to us, because it's important to develop new works and invest in new, promising choreographers,” Orr says. “Doing shows like this gives them opportunities to produce new works for their company.”

According to Orr, “Millennial Movement” is not a touring event or a permanent fixture in the Pittsburgh Ballet repertoire, but the dances created here will hopefully live on.

“Looking at these projects, I believe some of them can be expanded upon or serve as stand-alone projects after this show,” he says. “The pieces we did last year (at the Seton Hill/Pittsburgh Ballet event) have mostly gone on to be performed elsewhere around the country, but you never know what you have, in terms of choreography, until after it's performed in front of an audience.”

The partnership between Pittsburgh Ballet and Seton Hill goes deeper than a once-yearly exhibition; Orr has been enthusiastic about bringing dance training into the university for the students to have the professional ballet experience.

“We take our choreographers up to the university to do master classes now — we've done about six workshops in the past year or two,” he says. “The choreographers usually stage elements from the performance we are about to do, so that the students can experience how it feels in the body to perform a portion of the piece they are about to see. It lets them get two different angles on the same work, as participant and as observer.”

The response to past Seton Hill/Pittsburgh Ballet events has been positive, with community members, students and faculty attending the exhibitions.

“I like to think we are bringing dance into the community in a big way, and we seem to have developed a nice group of fans in the community,” Orr says.

Although Pittsburgh Ballet has its own large orchestra, which accompanies some of its performances in Pittsburgh, the smaller dance space at Seton Hill necessitates an alternative approach to musical accompaniment.

“A lot — I don't want to say all just yet — of the music for ‘Millennial Movement' will be pre-recorded. There's one piece that may be performed with a live musician, but it's such a difficult composition that we may opt to save time and use the recording instead, just to make sure everything runs smoothly for the premiere,” Orr says.

Fortunately, the next event for Pittsburgh Ballet will have no such problems; Orr and the ballet will be traveling to New York to perform in August at the Chautauqua Dance Festival, where they will be accompanied by the Chautauqua Orchestra. The company will perform excerpts from two classical ballets: “Coppélia” and “Le Corsairem,” along with Jiί Kylián's “Petite Mort.”

“We are winding down our year,” Orr says, “and most of our dancers have a vacation coming up. But we look forward to doing some very interesting work after that, both this summer and in the future.”

Greg Kerestan is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.