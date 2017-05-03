Wine and music festivals, ballet, comedy and culture events in May
MAY 4
Pittsburgh Wine Festival, Heinz Field, Pittsburgh. pittsburghwinefestival.com
Chris Botti, with Pittsburgh Symphony, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org
Pittsburgh Musical Theater's “Tarzan,” May 4-14, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or pmt.org
MAY 5
Greensburg Civic Theatre's “Wait Until Dark,” May 5-7, Greensburg Garden & Civic Center. 724-836-7529 or gctheatre.org
Cesar Millan Live, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Katt Williams, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or heinzhall.org
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre presents “Millennial Movement,” May 5-6, Seton Hill University Performing Arts Center, Greensburg. pbt.org/performances/millennial-movement
“Perks of Being a Wallflower,” May 5-14, presented by Prime Stage, New Hazlett Theater, Pittsburgh's North Side. 412-267-4245 or primestage.com
Smoothfest Weekend with Gerald Albright and Jonathan Butler, May 5-6, August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
MAY 6
Opening day at Historic Hanna's Town, Hempfield. 724-532-1935 or westmorelandhistory.org
“Super. Natural.,” glass art by Jason Gamrath, opens May 6, Phipps Conservatory, Oakland. 412-622-6914 or phipps.conservatory.org
Loudon Wainwright III, with Lucy Wainwright Roche, Carnegie Lecture Hall, Oakland. calliopehouse.org
“Pinkalicious The Musical” and “The Adventures of Nate the Great,” May 6-21, Pittsburgh Playhouse, Oakland. 412-392-8000 or pittsburghplayhouse.com
MAY 7
Free Museum Day at six museums in the Ligonier Valley.
Raffi, Carnegie Library Music Hall, Munhall. librarymusichall.com
Indigo Girls, Carnegie Lecture Hall, Oakland. 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com
MAY 10
Fabulous Equinox Orchestra, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
MAY 11
Apple Hill Playhouse's “Always Patsy Cline,” May 11-21, Delmont. 724-468-5050 or applehillplayhouse.org
Red Hot Chili Peppers, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com
Found Footage Festival, Regent Square Theater, Pittsburgh. foundfootagefest.com
The 1975, Stage AE, Pittsburgh's North Shore. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com
CLO Cabaret's “Miss Abigail's Guide to Dating, Mating and Marriage,” May 11-Aug. 13, Cabaret at Theater Square, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or pittsburghclo.org
MAY 12
Neil Sedaka with Pittsburgh Symphony Pops, May 12-14, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org
Paw Patrol Live, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Mastodon and Eagles of Death Metal, Stage AE, Pittsburgh's North Shore. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com
MAY 13
Bill Engvall, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
“Iron Bound,” May 13-June 4, City Theatre, Pittsburgh's South Side. 412-431-2489 or citytheatrecompany.org
Millvale Music Festival, throughout Millvalle. millvalemusic.com
Ahmad Jamal, Manchester Craftsmen's Guild, Pittsburgh's North Side. mcgjazz.org
Wings over Pittsburgh, May 13-14, 911th Airlift Wing, Moon. Details on Facebook
MAY 14
Buddy Guy, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
MAY 16
Chris Rock, May 16-18, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
MAY 17
Paul Anka, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org