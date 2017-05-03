Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Wine and music festivals, ballet, comedy and culture events in May

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, May 3, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Corks will be popping at the Pittsburgh Wine Festival.
MAY 4

Pittsburgh Wine Festival, Heinz Field, Pittsburgh. pittsburghwinefestival.com

Chris Botti, with Pittsburgh Symphony, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

Pittsburgh Musical Theater's “Tarzan,” May 4-14, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or pmt.org

MAY 5

Greensburg Civic Theatre's “Wait Until Dark,” May 5-7, Greensburg Garden & Civic Center. 724-836-7529 or gctheatre.org

Cesar Millan Live, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Katt Williams, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or heinzhall.org

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre presents “Millennial Movement,” May 5-6, Seton Hill University Performing Arts Center, Greensburg. pbt.org/performances/millennial-movement

“Perks of Being a Wallflower,” May 5-14, presented by Prime Stage, New Hazlett Theater, Pittsburgh's North Side. 412-267-4245 or primestage.com

Smoothfest Weekend with Gerald Albright and Jonathan Butler, May 5-6, August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

MAY 6

Opening day at Historic Hanna's Town, Hempfield. 724-532-1935 or westmorelandhistory.org

“Super. Natural.,” glass art by Jason Gamrath, opens May 6, Phipps Conservatory, Oakland. 412-622-6914 or phipps.conservatory.org

Loudon Wainwright III, with Lucy Wainwright Roche, Carnegie Lecture Hall, Oakland. calliopehouse.org

“Pinkalicious The Musical” and “The Adventures of Nate the Great,” May 6-21, Pittsburgh Playhouse, Oakland. 412-392-8000 or pittsburghplayhouse.com

MAY 7

Free Museum Day at six museums in the Ligonier Valley.

Raffi, Carnegie Library Music Hall, Munhall. librarymusichall.com

Indigo Girls, Carnegie Lecture Hall, Oakland. 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com

MAY 10

Fabulous Equinox Orchestra, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

MAY 11

Apple Hill Playhouse's “Always Patsy Cline,” May 11-21, Delmont. 724-468-5050 or applehillplayhouse.org

Red Hot Chili Peppers, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com

Found Footage Festival, Regent Square Theater, Pittsburgh. foundfootagefest.com

The 1975, Stage AE, Pittsburgh's North Shore. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com

CLO Cabaret's “Miss Abigail's Guide to Dating, Mating and Marriage,” May 11-Aug. 13, Cabaret at Theater Square, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or pittsburghclo.org

MAY 12

Neil Sedaka with Pittsburgh Symphony Pops, May 12-14, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

Paw Patrol Live, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Mastodon and Eagles of Death Metal, Stage AE, Pittsburgh's North Shore. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com

MAY 13

Bill Engvall, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

“Iron Bound,” May 13-June 4, City Theatre, Pittsburgh's South Side. 412-431-2489 or citytheatrecompany.org

Millvale Music Festival, throughout Millvalle. millvalemusic.com

Ahmad Jamal, Manchester Craftsmen's Guild, Pittsburgh's North Side. mcgjazz.org

Wings over Pittsburgh, May 13-14, 911th Airlift Wing, Moon. Details on Facebook

MAY 14

Buddy Guy, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

MAY 16

Chris Rock, May 16-18, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

MAY 17

Paul Anka, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

