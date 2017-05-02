Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Better Block celebration shines a light on New Kensington

Rex Rutkoski | Tuesday, May 2, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Submitted
People gather for New Kensington's Better Block event in 2016.

Autumn Walker believes that having moved to New Kensington after its heyday, she is able to see the city through different eyes than some.

“I don't see that it is no longer the bustling town it once was. I see New Kensington more as a clean slate,” says the self-described military brat who “has lived all over the country” and came here with her fiancé, Dave McGuire, six years ago.

“It has amazing bones, and because it was a once-bustling town, it is built such that it can handle becoming one again. And it has started that uphill climb. The momentum has started, which is the hard part. Now we just have to keep it going.”

One of those ways is the semi-annual New Kensington Better Block celebration, returning May 6, transforming a portion of downtown into a lively, family friendly affair with vendors, live entertainment, displays, music, art and activities for children.

“We see Better Block as a way to get people from outside of New Kensington and the immediate area to come and visit, but more importantly to make New Kensington a destination,” says Walker, lead organizer of the event. “It changes the erroneous perception some people have of New Kensington when they experience it first-hand.”

The artisan soapmaker's Apothecary Soap Co. is just one of the new businesses that have opened in the last few years, in part, she says, because of Better Block. The program “is really a grassroots effort to make a town nicer” she explained in 2016.

With all of the new businesses that have opened in the past several years, “You can clearly see the impact the event has had by shining a light on what New Kensington is and can become,” she says.

Participation in the Better Block celebration has been growing each year, says Walker, and she anticipates 6,000 people will attend on May 6.

This time, it will be half indoor pop-up boutiques showcasing some of the properties available for rent, and half street vendors and the other outdoor attractions, including food trucks.

“We have three new businesses lining up their grand openings to make it a huge gathering and celebration,” she says. “We have over 70 participants this year from handmade steampunk creations, clay creatures, jewelry, hair bows, clothing, makeup, artwork in many forms, and a great variety of foods including Syrian from St. George church and Wanda Vining with Caribbean food, barbecue, and, of course, the fried-anything-you-can-get-your-hands-on trucks.”

Last year's popular “Root Beer Garden” will return. “Families loved being able to enjoy it with the whole entourage rather than an adult-only beer garden,” Walker says.

Children's groups will perform. “We also are still trying to find a few bands to fill some of the time slots,” Walker says.

Bill Hall, co-founder of the New Kensington Arts Center, 950 Fifth Ave., says the organization has acquired “a beautiful organ that will be available out front of our building for any keyboard artist that is willing to entertain on Better Block Day.”

An outdoor Plein Air watercolor class will be held on Fifth Avenue. “An amazing wood carver will be working outside and a few other artists and plenty of photographers,” Hall adds.

”We strive to get people in the habit of coming to New Kensington; for entertainment, to shop, to eat, or just when looking for something to do,” Walker says.

Rex Rutkoski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

