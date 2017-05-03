'Dog Whisperer' brings his canines, knowledge to the Palace

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Cesar Millan believes there are no bad dogs, only misinformed dog owners.

The renowned dog behavior expert's novel approach to rehabilitating aggressive, scared, jealous, lazy and compulsive canines has made dog lovers sit up and take notice.

Millan — whose clients have included celebrities Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, Howie Mandel, Patti LaBelle, Vin Diesel, Nicolas Cage, Scarlett Johannson, Fergie, Hilary Duff and more — will share his secrets for teaching young and old dog owners new tricks to healthier relationships with their dachshunds and dobermans in “Cesar Millan Live!” on May 5 at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg.

He will introduce a few of his own well-behaved pets, demonstrate his methods and philosophies and take questions from the audience about solving their own doggie dilemmas.

“My business is to make a difference by training people and rehabilitating dogs,” Millan says.

He has made a career of helping dogs and their owners on his television shows, including the Emmy-nominated “Dog Whisperer” and “Cesar 911” on the Nat Geo Wild network.

In his latest book, “Lessons from the Pack: Stories of the Dogs Who Changed My Life,” he shares tales about his experiences with his own eight dogs and his work with other dog owners.

He also started his Millan Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the rescue, rehabilitation and placement of abused and abandoned dogs. In his TV series, “Cesar Millan's Dog Nation,” he and his son, Andre, travel across the U.S., helping people and organizations that are rescuing and rehabbing dogs.

Millan says he learned his methods of influencing animal behavior from his own experiences first developed on his grandfather's farm in Mexico.

“Coming from a farm environment, you develop an understanding of animals,” he says.

He came to the U.S. at age 21 in 1990 from Mexico and settled in California. His first job was grooming dogs in San Diego before he moved to Los Angeles and started a dog rehabilitation service, which led him to open his first Dog Psychology Center in the Santa Clarita Valley. The center is featured on “Cesar Millan's Dog Nation.”

He has a second Dog Psychology Center in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., where trainers provide programs to teach dog owners puppy basics, search and rescue techniques, and socialization, agility and obedience skills.

When it comes to understanding dogs, Millan says the biggest mistake owners make is blaming their pets for their unacceptable behavior — whether it's chewing their shoes, excessive barking, jumping on guests or biting the mailman. “The first thing I say to them is, ‘You know, it's not the dog,' ” he says. “If you don't understand what your dog is telling you, you are bound to make mistakes that lead to behavior issues.”

He says it's important for people to stop thinking something is wrong with their dog when they don't conform to owners' expectations. “Instead, they should be asking themselves, ‘What is it that I'm not giving to my dog?' ”

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.