Fallingwater in the spotlight at Pittsburgh International Airport
Mary Pickels | Wednesday, May 3, 2017, 5:30 p.m.
Allegheny County Airport Authority
A display near the baggage claim at Pittsburgh International Airport includes a scale model of Fallingwater and a documentary about the famed Frank Lloyd Wright creation.
Allegheny County Airport Authority
Traditional sculpture and new digital media by sculptor Michael Walsh on display at Pittsburgh International Airport.

Updated 1 hour ago

Passengers flying out of Pittsburgh International Airport have more than people or aircraft watching to entertain them. The Moon transportation hub is currently hosting two new art and cultural exhibits, officials say.

The facility has partnered with Fallingwater, the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy and the Associated Artists of Pittsburgh to install the exhibits, showcasing regional assets.

Visitors may view a scale model and video of Frank Lloyd Wright's architectural masterpiece Fallingwater while collecting their luggage across from the VisitPittsburgh kiosk.

Made by Emmy Award-winning director Kenneth Love, the video features Rembrandt 3-D technology with “true to life” image realism without requiring special eyewear. Viewers will hear a short history of the Fayette County property's commission in the late 1930s, along with a biography of owners the Kaufman family of Pittsburgh and Wright.

The 1:87 scale model is one of only two such models of the house, which is a National Historic Landmark. The other is on display at New York City's Museum of Modern Art.

Lynda Waggoner, Fallingwater director and Conservancy vice president, hopes the display will encourage visits to the site, 90 minutes outside of Pittsburgh.

“The 3-D video and model will give an engaging introduction to Fallingwater, from its history to what the house and surrounding grounds look like,” she says in a release.

A survey of eight works exploring the intersection of traditional sculpture and new digital media by sculptor Michael Walsh has been installed at the south end of the third floor ticketing level.

A Pittsburgh native, Walsh has lived and worked throughout North America, and has exhibited these sculptures at sites including Pittsburgh's Carnegie Museum of Art, the National Archaeological Museum in Florence, Italy, Burning Man in Nevada and Toronto's Art Gallery of Ontario.

The Associated Artists of Pittsburgh curated the exhibit, on display through June.

“We are extremely pleased to host these installations that showcase the world-class art, artists and cultural institutions that make the Pittsburgh region a top destination for domestic and international travelers alike,” says Richard Belotti, vice president of planning and director of the Art in the Airport program.

Details: 412-472-3525 or flypittsburgh.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at mpickels@tribweb.com

