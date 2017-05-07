Hands-on art

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Students at David Leech Elementary School in Leechburg are learning to view the world in a more creative way through art lessons — thanks to a professional artist-in-residence program.

Using only materials collected via school recycling bins, the students are turning trash into paper.

Katy DeMent, a papermaker, teacher and artist, will visit 15 days during May in Mary Deemer's third-grade classroom, instructing 53 students from three classes.

DeMent brings more than 30 years of experience to Pittsburgh, which she calls home since relocating from Atlanta in 2011.

This educational outreach program, dubbed ArtsPath, is funded by the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts in cooperation with Lively Arts/IUP, allowing the students to experience in-depth artist residency activities.

This regional arts-in-education program serves a five-county region — Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana and Jefferson. The amount contributed through ArtsPath for the Leechburg program is $3,440.

“This program is giving our students great exposure to things they might not have seen before,” says Deemer, an English and language arts teacher. “It is always good to learn new things, even for me as a teacher. Also, it is always good to shake things up once and a while.”

Deemer's class is currently reading “A Tree Is Growing,” and this art project ties in nicely with the paper making process her students are experiencing, she says.

“This is tying into STEEAM (science, technology, engineering, environment, arts and math),” Deemer says.

DeMent says the student's collaborative efforts will culminate in the creation of a crafted paper illustrated world map of the Earth, measuring 4 feet by 8 feet, made entirely from recycled paper collected from the school campus.

On May 5, students got their hands dirty mashing up paper pulp in water, creating two papers each. The process drew squeals of laughter as students had to “couch” their papers — the term for pressing the water out of each paper before hanging to dry — with a big sponge recycled from an old couch.

Students also are making an “Explorer's Journal” and will add animals of the world to the mural. Each child will be assigned a section of the world.

“Learning is so much more than reading from a book,” DeMent says. “I was that kid that never would have survived without art in my school background.”

DeMent graduated from Georgia State University, majoring in art history, and studied textiles at American College in Atlanta.

She labels herself “an obsessive packrat” and has studied papermaking in depth for the past decade. Her website, thepaperlady.com, chronicles her passion for paper art, all crafted from sustainably collected plants, recycled and invasive fibers.

“We are having a great time together and everyone has made me so feel welcome,” DeMent says. “(The students) are loving it and are excited about hands-on learning and applying what they are actually learning about trees and the environment to their world geography research.”

On her scheduled days, DeMent visits Leechburg from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and the kids have warmed up to her quirky, happy and creative teaching vibe. Her last day of residency at Leechburg is May 30.

“The kids are always asking, ‘When is Katy coming to school?' They love her,” Deemer says. “They are proud to make something. They will miss her when she leaves.”

Third-grader Jalyn Fetterman says art is her favorite subject and that “it's cool to learn from a real live artist.” She describes DeMent as “nice and interesting.”

Jalyn likes the hands-on process.

“It's gross having our hands in all of the paper, water and stuff, but it is fun, too,” she says.

David Keibler, elementary principal, stresses the importance of adding cultural enrichment to each student's educational path.

“This is a unique opportunity to provide students a deeper understanding of the curriculum by infusing fine arts into these lessons,” Keibler says. “Katy's perspective from the arts helps the team design lessons/activities that reach out to different student learning styles.”

Additionally, DeMent is working in the elementary art room with six Life Skills students and about 40 sixth-graders, creating handmade paper collages and other unique papers for their portfolios.

She will offer an afterschool workshop May 15 for district teachers on papermaking — ”Papermaking in the Classroom Without a Budget.”

Details: thepaperlady.com

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.