Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More A and E

Hands-on art

Joyce Hanz | Sunday, May 7, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Joyce Hanz
Third graders Mason Scitticatt and Austin Trudgen work with Pittsburgh artist in residence Katy DeMent on May 5, making collage paper from recycled materials gathered from Leechburg's school campus. DeMent is visiting David Leech Elementary School for 15 days during May, instructing third graders on papermaking. The artist in residence program is part of 'ArtsPath,' funded by the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, in conjunction with a Lively Arts grant from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Joyce Hanz
Third grader Sydnee Platt helps her classmates mix up the recyclable materials for papermaking at David Leech Elementary on May 5.
Joyce Hanz
A paper journal is just one of the numerous recycled works of art the students can create under the teachings of papermaker artist Katy DeMent.
Submitted
An example of a paper world map created by artist Katy DeMent and students at another elementary school.

Updated 7 minutes ago

Students at David Leech Elementary School in Leechburg are learning to view the world in a more creative way through art lessons — thanks to a professional artist-in-residence program.

Using only materials collected via school recycling bins, the students are turning trash into paper.

Katy DeMent, a papermaker, teacher and artist, will visit 15 days during May in Mary Deemer's third-grade classroom, instructing 53 students from three classes.

DeMent brings more than 30 years of experience to Pittsburgh, which she calls home since relocating from Atlanta in 2011.

This educational outreach program, dubbed ArtsPath, is funded by the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts in cooperation with Lively Arts/IUP, allowing the students to experience in-depth artist residency activities.

This regional arts-in-education program serves a five-county region — Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana and Jefferson. The amount contributed through ArtsPath for the Leechburg program is $3,440.

“This program is giving our students great exposure to things they might not have seen before,” says Deemer, an English and language arts teacher. “It is always good to learn new things, even for me as a teacher. Also, it is always good to shake things up once and a while.”

Deemer's class is currently reading “A Tree Is Growing,” and this art project ties in nicely with the paper making process her students are experiencing, she says.

“This is tying into STEEAM (science, technology, engineering, environment, arts and math),” Deemer says.

DeMent says the student's collaborative efforts will culminate in the creation of a crafted paper illustrated world map of the Earth, measuring 4 feet by 8 feet, made entirely from recycled paper collected from the school campus.

On May 5, students got their hands dirty mashing up paper pulp in water, creating two papers each. The process drew squeals of laughter as students had to “couch” their papers — the term for pressing the water out of each paper before hanging to dry — with a big sponge recycled from an old couch.

Students also are making an “Explorer's Journal” and will add animals of the world to the mural. Each child will be assigned a section of the world.

“Learning is so much more than reading from a book,” DeMent says. “I was that kid that never would have survived without art in my school background.”

DeMent graduated from Georgia State University, majoring in art history, and studied textiles at American College in Atlanta.

She labels herself “an obsessive packrat” and has studied papermaking in depth for the past decade. Her website, thepaperlady.com, chronicles her passion for paper art, all crafted from sustainably collected plants, recycled and invasive fibers.

“We are having a great time together and everyone has made me so feel welcome,” DeMent says. “(The students) are loving it and are excited about hands-on learning and applying what they are actually learning about trees and the environment to their world geography research.”

On her scheduled days, DeMent visits Leechburg from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and the kids have warmed up to her quirky, happy and creative teaching vibe. Her last day of residency at Leechburg is May 30.

“The kids are always asking, ‘When is Katy coming to school?' They love her,” Deemer says. “They are proud to make something. They will miss her when she leaves.”

Third-grader Jalyn Fetterman says art is her favorite subject and that “it's cool to learn from a real live artist.” She describes DeMent as “nice and interesting.”

Jalyn likes the hands-on process.

“It's gross having our hands in all of the paper, water and stuff, but it is fun, too,” she says.

David Keibler, elementary principal, stresses the importance of adding cultural enrichment to each student's educational path.

“This is a unique opportunity to provide students a deeper understanding of the curriculum by infusing fine arts into these lessons,” Keibler says. “Katy's perspective from the arts helps the team design lessons/activities that reach out to different student learning styles.”

Additionally, DeMent is working in the elementary art room with six Life Skills students and about 40 sixth-graders, creating handmade paper collages and other unique papers for their portfolios.

She will offer an afterschool workshop May 15 for district teachers on papermaking — ”Papermaking in the Classroom Without a Budget.”

Details: thepaperlady.com

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.