More A and E

'Happy Days' cast reunites to remember Erin Moran

The Associated Press | Thursday, May 4, 2017, 11:45 a.m.
This Feb. 19, 1982 file photo shows actress Erin Moran of the television show, 'Happy Days' in Los Angeles. A photo shared online on May 3, 2017, shows the cast of “Happy Days” briefly reunited at a memorial service for Moran, who died at her Indiana home last month.
In this Sept. 24, 2008 file photo, Erin Moran arrives at the Fox Reality Channel Really Awards in Los Angeles. Moran, the former child star who played Joanie Cunningham in the sitcoms 'Happy Days' and 'Joanie Loves Chachi,' died Saturday, April 22, 2017, at 56. Police in Harrison County, Indiana said that she was found unresponsive after authorities received a 911 call.
In this June 18, 2009 file photo, actresses Erin Moran, left, and Marion Ross pose together at the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences' 'A Father's Day Salute to TV Dads' in the North Hollywood section of Los Angeles. Moran, the former child star who played Joanie Cunningham in the sitcoms 'Happy Days' and 'Joanie Loves Chachi,' has died at age 56. Police in Harrison County, Indiana said that she had been found unresponsive Saturday, April 22, 2017, after authorities received a 911 call.

The cast of "Happy Days" has briefly reunited to remember cast mate Erin Moran, who died at her Indiana home last month.

A photo shared online shows Ron Howard, Marion Ross, Don Most, Anson Williams, Cathy Silvers and Scott Baio posing together.

Ross, who played Moran's on-screen mother, tells Entertainment Tonight that the gathering took place Tuesday at her California home, known as "Happy Days Farm." She says it wasn't a formal memorial service.

The actress died at 56 on April 22 at her home in southern Indiana. Authorities say cancer was the most likely cause of death. Baio shared a letter from Moran's husband last week detailing her struggle with the disease.

Moran played teen Joanie Cunningham on "Happy Days" and its short-lived spinoff, "Joanie Loves Chachi."

