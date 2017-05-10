Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Entertainment planner: May 11-24

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, May 10, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
MAY 11

Apple Hill Playhouse's “Always Patsy Cline,” May 11-21, Delmont. 724-468-5050 or applehillplayhouse.org

Red Hot Chili Peppers, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com

Found Footage Festival, Regent Square Theater, Pittsburgh. foundfootagefest.com

The 1975, Stage AE, Pittsburgh's North Shore. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com

CLO Cabaret's “Miss Abigail's Guide to Dating, Mating and Marriage,” May 11-Aug. 13, Cabaret at Theater Square, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or pittsburghclo.org

MAY 12

Neil Sedaka with Pittsburgh Symphony Pops, May 12-14, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

Paw Patrol Live, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Mastodon and Eagles of Death Metal, Stage AE, Pittsburgh's North Shore. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com

MAY 13

Bill Engvall, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

“Iron Bound,” May 13-June 4, City Theatre, Pittsburgh's South Side. 412-431-2489 or citytheatrecompany.org

Millvale Music Festival, throughout Millvalle. millvalemusic.com

Ahmad Jamal, Manchester Craftsmen's Guild, Pittsburgh's North Side. mcgjazz.org

Wings over Pittsburgh, May 13-14, 911th Airlift Wing, Moon. Details on Facebook

MAY 14

Buddy Guy, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

MAY 16

Chris Rock, May 16-18, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

MAY 17

Paul Anka, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

MAY 18

Thomas Wendt & The Main Stem Quintet, Westmoreland Museum of American Art, Greensburg. thewestmoreland.org

EQT Children's Theater Festival, May 18-21, several sites in Pittsburgh's Cultural District. pghkids.trustarts.org/kids

Sebastian Manicalo, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or heinzhall.org

Author Nathaniel Philbrick, Penguin Bookshop, Sewickley. 412-741-3838 or penguinbookshop.com

New Kensington Civic Theater's “Fox on the Fairway,” May 18-21, Penn State New Kensington. 724-339-3140 or nkct.info

MAY 19

44th annual National Road Festival, May 19- 21, through Somerset, Fayette and Washington counties. nationalroadpa.org

Holiday House Reunion Party, Monroeville Convention Center. simoneventmanagement.com

Scott Stapp, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org

MAY 20

8th annual Model Railroad Home Tour, sponsored by the Ligonier Valley Rail Road Association. 724-238-7819 or lvrra.org

Westmoreland Symphony's “Ode to Joy,” Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-837-1850 or westmorelandsymphony.org

Chance the Rapper, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com

3 Rivers Comicon, May 20-21, Century III Mall, West Mifflin. 3riverscomicon.com

Pennsylvania Polka Festival, May 20-21, Monroeville Convention Center. monroevilleconventioncenter.com

R. Kelly, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

MAY 21

5th annual Rockin' Roosevelt Benefit Concert, Roosevelt Park, Arnold. facebook.com/NewKenArnoldSocialInThePark

MAY 23

“Dirty Dancing,” May 23-28, part of PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh, Heinz Hall. 412-392-4900 or trustarts.org

MAY 24

Mumford & Sons, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com

Cirque du Soleil “Ovo,” May 24-28, Petersen Events Center, Oakland. 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com

Cahal Dunne's “Grand to be Irish,” Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheater.org

