Entertainment planner: May 11-24
Updated 31 minutes ago
MAY 11
Apple Hill Playhouse's “Always Patsy Cline,” May 11-21, Delmont. 724-468-5050 or applehillplayhouse.org
Red Hot Chili Peppers, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com
Found Footage Festival, Regent Square Theater, Pittsburgh. foundfootagefest.com
The 1975, Stage AE, Pittsburgh's North Shore. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com
CLO Cabaret's “Miss Abigail's Guide to Dating, Mating and Marriage,” May 11-Aug. 13, Cabaret at Theater Square, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or pittsburghclo.org
MAY 12
Neil Sedaka with Pittsburgh Symphony Pops, May 12-14, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org
Paw Patrol Live, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Mastodon and Eagles of Death Metal, Stage AE, Pittsburgh's North Shore. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com
MAY 13
Bill Engvall, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
“Iron Bound,” May 13-June 4, City Theatre, Pittsburgh's South Side. 412-431-2489 or citytheatrecompany.org
Millvale Music Festival, throughout Millvalle. millvalemusic.com
Ahmad Jamal, Manchester Craftsmen's Guild, Pittsburgh's North Side. mcgjazz.org
Wings over Pittsburgh, May 13-14, 911th Airlift Wing, Moon. Details on Facebook
MAY 14
Buddy Guy, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
MAY 16
Chris Rock, May 16-18, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
MAY 17
Paul Anka, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
MAY 18
Thomas Wendt & The Main Stem Quintet, Westmoreland Museum of American Art, Greensburg. thewestmoreland.org
EQT Children's Theater Festival, May 18-21, several sites in Pittsburgh's Cultural District. pghkids.trustarts.org/kids
Sebastian Manicalo, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or heinzhall.org
Author Nathaniel Philbrick, Penguin Bookshop, Sewickley. 412-741-3838 or penguinbookshop.com
New Kensington Civic Theater's “Fox on the Fairway,” May 18-21, Penn State New Kensington. 724-339-3140 or nkct.info
MAY 19
44th annual National Road Festival, May 19- 21, through Somerset, Fayette and Washington counties. nationalroadpa.org
Holiday House Reunion Party, Monroeville Convention Center. simoneventmanagement.com
Scott Stapp, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org
MAY 20
8th annual Model Railroad Home Tour, sponsored by the Ligonier Valley Rail Road Association. 724-238-7819 or lvrra.org
Westmoreland Symphony's “Ode to Joy,” Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-837-1850 or westmorelandsymphony.org
Chance the Rapper, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com
3 Rivers Comicon, May 20-21, Century III Mall, West Mifflin. 3riverscomicon.com
Pennsylvania Polka Festival, May 20-21, Monroeville Convention Center. monroevilleconventioncenter.com
R. Kelly, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
MAY 21
5th annual Rockin' Roosevelt Benefit Concert, Roosevelt Park, Arnold. facebook.com/NewKenArnoldSocialInThePark
MAY 23
“Dirty Dancing,” May 23-28, part of PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh, Heinz Hall. 412-392-4900 or trustarts.org
MAY 24
Mumford & Sons, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com
Cirque du Soleil “Ovo,” May 24-28, Petersen Events Center, Oakland. 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com
Cahal Dunne's “Grand to be Irish,” Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheater.org