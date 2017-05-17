Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Entertainment planner: May 18-

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, May 17, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
MAY 18

Thomas Wendt & The Main Stem Quintet, Westmoreland Museum of American Art, Greensburg. thewestmoreland.org

EQT Children's Theater Festival, May 18-21, several sites in Pittsburgh's Cultural District. pghkids.trustarts.org/kids

Sebastian Manicalo, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or heinzhall.org

Author Nathaniel Philbrick, Penguin Bookshop, Sewickley. 412-741-3838 or penguinbookshop.com

New Kensington Civic Theater's “Fox on the Fairway,” May 18-21, Penn State New Kensington. 724-339-3140 or nkct.info

MAY 19

44th annual National Road Festival, May 19- 21, through Somerset, Fayette and Washington counties. nationalroadpa.org

Holiday House Reunion Party, Monroeville Convention Center. simoneventmanagement.com

Scott Stapp, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org

MAY 20

8th annual Model Railroad Home Tour, sponsored by the Ligonier Valley Rail Road Association. 724-238-7819 or lvrra.org

Westmoreland Symphony's “Ode to Joy,” Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-837-1850 or westmorelandsymphony.org

Chance the Rapper, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com

3 Rivers Comicon, May 20-21, Century III Mall, West Mifflin. 3riverscomicon.com

Pennsylvania Polka Festival, May 20-21, Monroeville Convention Center. monroevilleconventioncenter.com

R. Kelly, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

MAY 21

5th annual Rockin' Roosevelt Benefit Concert, Roosevelt Park, Arnold. facebook.com/NewKenArnoldSocialInThePark

MAY 23

“Dirty Dancing,” May 23-28, part of PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh, Heinz Hall. 412-392-4900 or trustarts.org

MAY 24

Mumford & Sons, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com

Cahal Dunne's “Grand to be Irish,” Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheater.org

Cirque du Soleil “Ovo,” May 24-28, Petersen Events Center, Oakland. 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com

MAY 25

St. Vincent Summer Theatre's “Why Do Fools Fall in Love,” May 25- June 11, St. Vincent College, Unity. stvincent.edu/community-events

Jazz in the Garden, Phipps Conservatory, Oakland. phipps.conservatory.org

Greensburg Community Days, May 25-28, Lynch Field. facebook.com/greensburgcommunitydays

“Abbey: In the Red,” by Staycee Pearl dance project, May 25-27, August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Future, with Migos, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com

MAY 27

18th Century Military History Weekend, May 27-28, Fort Ligonier. 724-238-9701 or ftligonier.org

Crystal Blue Band, Palace Theater, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

“The Power of Poison in the Natural World,” May 27-Sept. 4, Carnegie Museum of Natural History, Oakland. 412-622-3131 or carnegiemnh.org

Jim Breuer, Carnegie Library Music Hall, Homestead. librarymusichall.com

“Just Imagine,” May 27-June 4, Kidsworks, Theatre Factory, Trafford. 412-374-9200 or thetheatrefactory.com

Franz Ferdinand, Stage AE, Pittsburgh's North Shore. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com

Ligonier Art Walk, galleries throughout Ligonier. facebook.com/LigonierArtWalk

MAY 28

Open Streets Pittsburgh, Fifth Avenue, Downtown, and on the South Side. openstreetspgh.org

Future Islands, Stage AE, Pittsburgh's North Shore. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com

MAY 29

Memorial Day

MAY 30

“An American in Paris,” presented by Pittsburgh CLO and PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh, May 30-June 11, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Old Crow Medicine Show, Stage AE, Pittsburgh's North Shore. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com

